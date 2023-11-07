Tower of God New World tier list (November 2023)

Tower of God New World, developed by Netmarble, is based on the webtoon series Tower of God. It features the story and characters from the source material and blends with idle gameplay mechanics. The RPG gacha offers various game modes apart from the story, such as Adventure, PvP, Co-op, and more. With a massive roster of over 50 characters, you can choose five and make your team.

However, upgrading them and selecting the best option might take much work with overwhelming choices. But fret not; this article guides you in building a robust team in the current meta. It lists all Tower of God New World characters into a tier list for November 2023.

All Tower of God New World characters ranked for November 2023

Tower of God New World tier list divides all units into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, you can find the most robust units to build your team in SS and those that do not contribute much to the team in the C-tier.

Suppose your favorite and preferred units fall under lower tiers, such as B and C. In that case, it’s advisable to upgrade them regularly to make them more robust and usable on the battlefield.

Each unit performs different roles, such as Tank, Assassin, Warrior, Support, Mage, and Ranged. They also possess unique elemental types: Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Purple. The Yellow and Purple elements interact with each other. On the other hand, the other three cyclically interact with each other.

Considering this, below is the tier list of this idle title for November 2023, ranking all characters from best to worst.

SS-tier

(Fast Ship) Evan in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

With SS-tier characters in your roster, you can defeat any enemies in the game. You can also clear any game modes without any hassles. They are the best in the current meta and overpower every other unit.

(Fast Ship) Evan

(Flame User) Yihwa Yeon

(Destined Path) Hwaryun

(Data) Khun Mascheny

(Data) Zahard

S-tier

Hatz in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

If you don’t have SS-tier units, S-tier can make your in-game journey as easy. They are the second-best options in the mobile gacha title’s current meta. Upgrade them regularly to make them as robust as SS-tier.

(Black March) Bam

(Dual Swords) Hatz

(Honey Bee) Vespa

(Anima) Narae Seonwoo

(Assassin) Khun Kiseia

(Strategist) Khun Aguero

(Hellfire) Evankhell

(Maniacal) Xia Xia

(Flight) Urek Mazino

(Lightning Pill) Khun Ran

(Child) Endorsi

A-tier

Data Khun Edahn in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The A-tier units are average performers on the battlefield. Although less robust than the SS and S tier, they perform exceptionally well in certain situations. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is the best way to use them and win battles.

(Data) Khun Edahn

(Forever Peeping) Wangnan Ja

(Pink Knit Sweater) Goseng Yeo

(Void) Grey

(Yellow Feathers) Gyetang

(Lightning Spear) Khun Maschney

(Princess) Endorsi

(Steel Armored) Karaka

(Young Girl) Rachel

(Musician) Yellowy

(Thorn) Viole

(Black Fish) Quant

(Gamer) Khun Hatzling

(Insightful One) Laure

(Red Rose) Ha Yuri

B-tier

Rak in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

It’s advisable to use B-tier units only if you don’t have SS, S, and A-tier. Even if you max out their upgrades, they only work up to mid-game stages.

(Deadly Martial Arts) Shibisu

(Hunter) Rak

(Dark Abyss) Ghost

(Godfather) Lurker Kim

(Black Horn) Arkraptor

(Deep-Sea Fish) Hansung Yu

(Red Wings) Amigocharz

(One-eyed Wolf) Balrode

(Tactician) Lero Ro

(Wings of Destruction) Horyang Kang

(Blooming Flower) Miseng Yeo

(Proud Waves) Lozeal

(South Wind) Chungchung

C-tier

Anaak Zahard in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

Tower of God New World C-tier units are the worst performers. They are only the best fit for beginners to understand this RPG game’s meta better.

(Knight) Cheonhwa Hong

(Bora Bora) Prince

(Doctor) Michael

(Green April) Anaak Zahard

(Red Lighthouse) Apple

(Arsonist) Quaetro

(Disruptor) Kurdan

(Pitcher) Mule Love

(Slugger) Leeron 3

(Speedster) Edin Dan

Netmarble regularly updates the title, introducing new units and buffing or nerfing the existing ones. It shifts the meta’s power and pushes the rank of current characters, ultimately changing the tier list.