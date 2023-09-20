Tower of God New World Khun Family Fall Festival update: New teammates, events, and more

Tower of God New World, a popular idle title by developer Netmarble, has received another update this September. After the maintenance concluded on September 20, 2023, a surge of numerous new content made its way to the gacha title. The latest update marks the beginning of the first Khun Family Fall Festival and the debut of two new teammates.

Netmarble has also added several new features, improvements on the summoning system, new bundles at the store, and more. Two new chapters in Adventure mode, costumes, and a Shinsu Link Grade are also available for players.

That said, this article explores all new content in Tower of God New World’s latest update.

New Tower of God New World teammates

[Data] Khun Edahn and [Assassin] Khun Kiseia in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of the new Tower of God New World teammates, including how to obtain them:

[Data] Khun Edahn

Grade: SSR+

SSR+ Element: Yellow

Yellow Role: Ranged

Ranged Position: Spear Bearer

Spear Bearer Active Skill 1: Lightning Strike

Lightning Strike Active Skill 2: Impenetrable Domain

Impenetrable Domain Special Skill: Spear Higher Than the Tallest Mountain - Montana Azul

Spear Higher Than the Tallest Mountain - Montana Azul Passive Skill: Tower Spear Bearer

Players can obtain [Data] Khun Edahn from Summon Teammate, Fall Festival Lucky Draw, and by using SSR+ Soulstone from the in-game gacha.

[Assassin] Khun Kiseia

Grade: SSR

SSR Element: Purple

Purple Role: Assassin

Assassin Position: Scout

Scout Active Skill 1: Blue Lightning Orb

Blue Lightning Orb Active Skill 2: Innate Quality

Innate Quality Passive Skill: Baby Growler

Khun Kiseia can be obtained using SSR and SSR Purple Soulstones and from the Summon Teammate feature.

New Tower of God New World events

Players can exchange event items for various rewards at the Event Exchange Shop (Image via Netmarble)

All Tower of God New World events conclude on October 4, 2023. Here is their detailed information:

Story Event: Khun Family Festival ‘I Want to Be Family Head’

Tower of God New World Story Khun Family Fall Festival story event (Image via Netmarble)

The story of this event starts after all Khun Family members receive a sudden invitation to come home. Regulars can play the story and discover who rises to become the strongest in the Khun Family. One can complete various event missions and get free rewards such as SSR Soulstone and Normal Summon Ticket.

Like the previous Tower of God New World update's event story, it contains two stages: Free and Story. Players must complete Adventure Mode 2-28 to access them. The Free ones are playable multiple times but require a Khun Family Gathering Invitation.

Clearing the Free stages gives access to play Story stages. Players can purchase invitations using Suspendium. Additionally, one invitation replenishes automatically every six minutes.

Clearing the free stages rewards Event Points and Event-Exclusive items. Players can use points to unlock Story stages and exchange items for various rewards.

Using specific teammates while playing free stages drops additional event items and points. Here are the details:

Players can earn additional Bronze Marlin Statue by including [Strategist] Khun Aguero or [Gamer] Khun Hatzling on their roster.

by including or on their roster. Including [Assassin] Khun Kisela or [Lightning Spear] Khun Mascheny rewards additional Silver Marlin Statue.

or rewards additional Silver Marlin Statue. Use [Data] Khun Edahn to earn an additional Gold Marlin Statue.

Players must use characters in Steadfast Promise, Dignified Wanderer, Swaying Lantern, or Exalted Butterfly’s Dream costumes to earn 5% additional event points. Moreover, Teammates in Ruler of the Family Costumes deal 50% more damage during this mobile RPG title's event period.

Fall Festival check-in event

Fall Festival check-in event in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

This event provides daily freebies for logging in to this idle game daily for 14 days straight during the event period. Here is the list of rewards:

Day 1: 1,000 Suspendium

1,000 Suspendium Day 2: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket Day 3: 10 Loot Coin Amplification for six hours

10 Loot Coin Amplification for six hours Day 4: 20 Common Enhancement Extract

20 Common Enhancement Extract Day 5: 100 Common Enhancement Hammer

100 Common Enhancement Hammer Day 6: 1000 Suspendium

1000 Suspendium Day 7: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket Day 8: 100 Soul Crystal

100 Soul Crystal Day 9: 5 Loot Shinsu Amplification for six hours

5 Loot Shinsu Amplification for six hours Day 10: 20 Common Enhancement Extract

20 Common Enhancement Extract Day 11: 10 Loot Coin Amplification for six hours

10 Loot Coin Amplification for six hours Day 12: 10 [Rapport] Gift Chest

10 [Rapport] Gift Chest Day 13: 1000 Suspendium

1000 Suspendium Day 14: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

[Data] Khun Edahn Boss Battle event

[Data] Khun Edahn Boss Battle event in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Clearing the Khun Family Festival story and claiming all rewards unlock this free-to-play friendly gacha title's event. Players can challenge Khun Edahn in two ways: from the Khun Family Fall Festival event screen and entering the Edahn’s Audience Chamber through Mock Battle from the Expedition mode.

Regulars get two attempts daily, resetting at 09:00 UTC+9 every day. They can choose one of two Power Cards that provide buffs during the battle. Each round concludes after all allies’ health drops to zero.

New characters’ demo events

Playing the Edahn and Kiseia’s demo events rewards several items. In this action game's event, Regulars can try out the skills of new teammates. Completing each character’s event rewards 300 Suspendium, one Rare Instruction Manual, and five Top-Shelf Liquor Rapport.

Khun Kiseia’s Growth Mission

Khun Kiseia's Growth Mission in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Players can obtain 10 points for completing every mission of this free-to-play title. They can exchange the points for various rewards.

Here is the list of Tower of God New World's Khun Kiseia's Growth Mission:

Acquire SSR [Assassin] Khun Kiseia

Reach Rapport Levels 2 and 3 with her

Reach Proficiency Levels 3, 5, and 10 with her

Perform Limit Break Tier 1 and 2 with her

Play Adventure mode five times with her

Win Regular Arena matches three times with her

Here is the list of mission points required for each item:

15 Twinkling Globe Rapport: 20 Mission Points

10 Common Enhancement Extract: 40 Mission Points

30 Common Enhancement Extract: 60 Mission Points

10 Normal Summon Ticket: 80 Mission Points

1 SSR [Assassin] Khun Kiseia: 100 Mission Points

Improvements to the Tower of God New World's Summon Teammate System

New SSR+ Bonus Teammates summon feature in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Tower of God New World developers published a dev note informing players about all new major changes that improve the overall experience. As part of it, some improvements were made to the Summon System feature with new bonus systems, the first one being the distribution of five free summons daily.

Another improvement to this summon system is the introduction of the SSR+ Bonus Teammates feature. Here are the details:

After summoning 200 times, players can add five Teammates to the SSR+ Rate Up List. They will get one out of chosen characters.

Players cannot add Teammates who have achieved Limit Break in their roster.

Summoning without adding a single Teammate to the slot drops those SSR+ who have yet to achieve Limit Break.

One can repeat the summon by clicking the Again button on the reward screen.

Players with five or fewer SSR+ Teammates who can achieve Limit Break will automatically get one without summoning.

New Tower of God New World contents

The new Tower of God New World lobby background, Festival Arena Entrance (Image via Netmarble)

Here is the list of all new content in Tower of God New World’s latest update:

2023 Fall Festival Event Costumes: Ruler of the Family for [Data] Khun Edahn, Exalted Butterfly’s Dream for [Lightning Spear] Khun Mascheny, Dignified Wanderer for [Gamer] Khun Hatzling, Steadfast Promise for [Strategist] Khun Aguero, and Swaying Lantern for [Assassin] Khun Kisela.

Two new adventure chapters, 28th Floor: The Hand of Ariene and 29th Floor: March Battle Testing Site, were added.

Players can upgrade their Shinsu Links’ Grade to S2 upon reaching level 340 (after their limit break).

Players can play new content, Guardian’s Test, in Expedition mode. It offers three daily stages, with one objective each that rewards items. The stages reset every week on Monday.

Netmarble added a new buff system to the Adventure mode called Administrator’s Blessing. Players will get a buff that increases HP, ATK, and DEF upon losing the same stage multiple times. It will be available once every week, resetting on Mondays.

Besides the aforementioned updates, a Fall Festival Lucky Draw will be available that rewards various Tower of God New World items, including Khun Edahn and Khun Kiseia. Furthermore, players can purchase new character bundles from the in-app store and obtain a new lobby background, Festival Arena Entrance, for this anime-style game after clearing the Fall Festival story event’s Act 1.