All major changes coming to Tower of God: New World - Reward system, SSR acquisition, and more

Tower of God: New World's developer Netmarble has released a second Dev. Note revealing upcoming changes to the game. These will improve and add many gameplay elements, introducing new reward systems, ease in acquiring SSR Teammates, a new Arena Simulation mode, and more. All these tweaks will arrive in the August 30, 2023, update.

Netmarble made these improvements based on the 393 feedback submitted by global players. Most were regarding the difficulty in obtaining SSR Teammates and growth resources such as Rapport items. That said, this article explores all the upcoming changes and new content lined up in Tower of God: New World.

Reward system, new check-in events, and bonuses in Tower of God: New World

Netmarble will introduce new events that provide additional rewards. (Image via Netmarble)

24% percent of the feedback was about difficulty obtaining growth resources and specific items, such as summon tickets in this mobile gacha title. The upcoming Tower of God: New World update will introduce monthly check-in events that reward more Summon tickets, Rapport Gifts, and Crystals to address the issue.

Additionally, players will be able to get rewards at an increased rate and amount from the Agency Service Center. They will also have more sources to gather Rapport Items.

A Loot Bonus Time Event will run for seven days starting August 30 in Tower of God: New World. Regulars will get double loot rewards during the period. In addition, an Agency Service Center Bonus Time event will begin on September 13 for seven days with increased prizes. Netmarble will add such bonus time events regularly after the scheduled update.

Tower of God: New World SSR Teammates' acquisition made easy

SSR Yihwa Yeon will debut on August 30 in New World. (Image via Netmarble)

After the update, new random SSR+ and SSR Teammates will be available to purchase from the Crystal Exchange Shop. Navigate to the Workshop Store and then the Gem Shop to enter the exchange shop. Regulars can use Crystals they obtained by clearing the growth mission in this idle title.

The upcoming update will also improve the summoning of SSR+ Teammates. Firstly, the 200 Summon milestone reward will remove those SSR+ options that have achieved a limit break in the players’ rosters. Additionally, regulars will have more SSR+ options to choose from as reward for clearing limit-break missions of SSR+ characters.

Other improvements in Tower of God: New World

White Steel Eeel Boss in Alliance Expedition Event. (Image via Netmarble)

The Alliance Expedition Event will also undergo some changes, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. The bosses' health in the Major Boss Phase will increase, making them more formidable opponents in this mobile RPG title.

Since the ranking system of this event depends upon the damage dealt to the bosses, this change will encourage players to apply their best strategy to achieve a higher position. It will create a more competitive environment in the Alliance Expedition.

There are also some changes in the Arena mode of this anime-style game. After the update, players will receive higher High Ranker Arena and Regular Arena rewards than before.

The matchmaking screen of Ranker Arena will show a list of 10 opponents as opposed to three. It will help players find opponents quickly and avoid the hassle of refreshing the list repeatedly.

New content in Tower of God: New World

The 26th floor Starlight Cave. (Image via Netmarble)

In addition to improvements in gameplay mechanics, new content will also arrive in the forthcoming update of Tower of God: New World. Here is the list:

Adventure mode will have new floors; the 26th is Starlight Cave , and the 27th is Skyscraper Hallway .

, and the 27th is . The Trial of Chaos in Expedition mode will have two 50 new floors from 251 to 300.

in Expedition mode will have two 50 new floors from 251 to 300. A new game mode, Arena Simulation , will come in the upcoming update. Regulars can simulate battles with all Shinsu Link Grade and teammates unlocked, gears, and limit breaks at maximum level.

, will come in the upcoming update. Regulars can simulate battles with all Shinsu Link Grade and teammates unlocked, gears, and limit breaks at maximum level. Regulars will be able to play a new chapter in the Story mode that concludes the original webtoon series’ first season. The upcoming episode is titled “Final Test.”

The much-anticipated Teammate [Flame User] Yihwa Yeon will debut in the upcoming update. Alongside, Netmarble will introduce a Training event game mode, where Regulars can learn the moves and understand the newest Teammate.

Netmarble has also made improvements in the display of Red Dot Notifications in the Tower of God: New World. The Red Dot will not appear on the Growth button in the Lobby when Origin Orb is at one’s disposal in this free-to-play title.

Additionally, the notification symbol will not appear in the Teammate button upon the availability of Enhance Equipment for certain characters. Further, the Event Exchange Shop will not display Red Dot pn the Event button of the Lobby when it becomes available.