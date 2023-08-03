Tower of God New World free codes and how to redeem them (August 2023)

Tower of God New World is an RPG title launched recently by Netmarble. This idle title features a loot system that accumulates resources such as EXP points, accessories, coins, Link XP, and Shinshu while you log off from the app. These items are crucial for the character’s development and strengthening their power in battles.

To obtain new and powerful characters, you must use summon tickets. In its absence, Suspendium does the job. It is an in-game currency obtainable by completing various missions or purchasing using real-world money.

However, Netmarble also releases codes that grant this premium currency for free. This article lists all active Tower of God New World free codes for August 2023.

Redeem these codes to get free rewards in Tower of God New World in August 2023

Tap the Enter Code button to access the code redemption page (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble releases free codes on the title’s official social media accounts and Discord channel to help players start their Tower of God journey. As of writing, the developers have provided only two redeem codes that reward Suspendium. Here are the active ones that offer freebies in August 2023:

misterygod: 300 Suspendium

GODOFGSIK: 300 Suspendium

Type the code as provided by the developers, or copy and paste the ones mentioned above to avoid any errors.

How to redeem Tower of God New World codes

In-game code redemption page Tower of God (Image via Netmarble)

You can redeem this action RPG title's codes using the in-game feature. The process is simple and does not take much time. Follow the steps below to claim freebies from the Tower of God New World codes:

Launch the app and enter the Main Menu screen. Tap your profile icon at the top left corner to open the Info screen. Switch to the Misc. tab by clicking on the settings icon at the bottom of the screen. Hit the yellow Enter Code button and select [Promo]TOG Coupon Registration section. Type or Copy/paste the active code from the above list and hit Confirm. Go to the in-game mailbox and claim your freebies.

The codes of this mobile gacha title are time-limited and expire after a specific period. Therefore, consider using them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, you can redeem the codes only once.

That concludes our Tower of God New World active codes for August 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get redeem codes for other similar gacha games and stay updated on the gaming world.