Tower of God New World update: New character, events, and more

Tower of God New World is a recently released idle RPG title developed by Netmarble for Android and iOS devices. It retells the story of Bam as he ascends the tower to find his beloved friend, Rachel. The title features a Story mode that follows the story of Bam, Adventure mode where one climbs the floor and defeats various enemies, and players can play quests and more in its Expedition Mode.

Tower of God New World received its first content update on August 3, 2023, introducing a new character, events, and more. Players can download the updated version from their devices' respective app stores. This article relays detailed information about what this latest update offers.

Exploring the details of Tower of God New World's latest update

Tower of God New World's latest update features several new events. (Image via Netmarble)

After closed server maintenance, Netmarble updated the Tower of God New World on August 3, 2023. This first content update incorporates a new teammate, Hwayrun, an Alliance Expedition, and an Exciting Vacation Countdown Check-in event. Here are all details about the latest update:

New Character: Destined Path Hwaryun

Destined Path Hwaryun in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The new teammate in this Tower of God New World update is Hwaryun. She deals physical damage and is a mysterious guide in this gacha title's universe. Her skills focus on supporting allies by providing buffs to their attacks. Here are the details of this new character:

Weapon: Staff

Position: Guide

Role: Support

Grade: SSR

Element type: Red

Passive Skill: Reveal Weakpoint

Active Skill: Guide's Guidance and Delay Tactic

Special Skill: Preemptive Strike

Players can obtain her using Summon Ticket, SSR Soulstone, and SSR Red Soulstone.

New Events in Tower of God New World

Hwaryun's growth mission in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

There are two new events, one centered around Hwaryun, another daily-login bonus, and Alliance Expedition. Here are the details of all these unique contents:

Hwaryun's Growth Mission

This event will last until August 16, 2023. Players must obtain Hwaryun to start the event. It includes eight missions around her, each rewarding different items upon completion. Here are the details of each event and rewards:

Obtain SSR Hwaryun: 2 Normal Summon Tickets Reach Rapport Level 2: 5 Treasure Maps Reach Rapport Level 3: 10 Treasure Maps Reach Proficiency Level 3: 5 Uncommon Instruction Manuals Reach Proficiency Level 5: 10 Uncommon Instruction Manuals Reach Proficiency Level 10: 10 Common Enhancement Extracts Tier 1 Limit Break: 5 Normal Summon Tickets Tier 2 Limit Break: 5 Normal Summon Tickets

Completing all of the above missions will reward one additional SSR Hwaryun. Players must claim reward items before the event expires in this free-to-play title.

Alliance Expedition Event

The Alliance Expedition event will conclude on August 13, 2023. Players can join an Alliance and embark on a mission with fellow members to obtain various rewards. This Tower of God New World event has two phases - Search and Boss.

Alliance members acquire weapons from the Search phase by exploring the map. Completing map exploration in this phase rewards various items. Additionally, players will also get daily rewards for participating in the event every day.

The Boss Phase will unlock after completing the Search. Players will engage in battles against the Boss and earn points according to the damage dealt. Alliance weapons obtained from Search will come in handy in this phase.

It enables members to use Alliance Skill which inflicts more damage to the Boss, earning more points. All members partaking in the Expedition will reward Contribution Ranking and Alliance Ranking rewards in this anime-style game.

Exciting Vacation Countdown Check-in event

Exciting Vacation Countdown Check-in event in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble.)

Exciting Vacation Countdown Check-in is the daily login bonus event in this RPG title that lasts until August 16, 2023. Players logging in for seven days will get various items daily. Here are the details:

First-Day Login Bonus: 1 Loot Shinshu Amplification for 8 hours

Second-Day Login Bonus: 1 Loot EXP Amplification for 8 hours

Third-Day Login Bonus: 10 Normal Summon Tickets

Fourth-Day Login Bonus: 300 Suspendium

Fifth-Day Login Bonus: 2 Loot Coin Amplification for 8 hours

Sixth-Day Login Bonus: 300 Suspendium

Seventh-Day Login Bonus: 10 Normal Summon Tickets

New Content

The latest update of this idle title adds Act 5: Evankhell's Deep-Sea Fish in its Story Mode. Accessing this newly added chapter requires completing Adventure Mode's Stage 11-40. Netmarble has divided the fifth act into three side acts as follows:

Clues from the Past

The Administrator's Test

Royal Enforcement Division

New bundles will also be available to purchase from the shop until August 16, 2023. It includes Tower of God New World's New Lucky Draw Pack, Teammate Summon Pack, and more.