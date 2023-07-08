Tower of God New World global launch: release date, features, and more

The highly awaited mobile title, Tower of God New World, receives a global release date from Netmarble. It is an idle RPG game developed for Android and iOS devices. This title features characters based on the webtoon series authored by SIU, which has millions of readers worldwide. Users pre-registering for the game before its official launch will get an SSR Grade Twenty-Fifth Bam.

Tower of God New World retells the series' story with great graphics and art style. Players play as the protagonist, Bam, with his allies, including Khun and Rak, attempting to climb atop the Tower of God. On their journey, they encounter many enemies and supporting casts from the series.

Tower of God New World will release for Android and iOS devices on July 26, 2023. This article further details its features, characters, and more.

An RPG titled Tower of God New World releases this July

When Rachel enters and disappears from the tower, her friend Bam embarks on a mission to rescue her. That is where the adventure starts, and players take on the role of Bam. The ruler of the building is Zahard, who, along with his twelve companions, invaded it and claimed the throne centuries back.

The gacha title features various characters from the webtoon with unique roles on the battlefield and under different positions. Players can set the battle to the auto system and watch their fighters beat up opponents. Manual mode, on the other hand, only requires tapping the character's icon to unleash their skills.

New characters, upgrade materials, and other in-game items are obtainable from the in-game gacha system. The game eases players through its unique gameplay mechanics. For instance, upgrading materials can be obtained through loot. There is no need to spend hours and hours grinding for them.

This RPG title offers a unique gameplay feature in the form of slots called Shinsu Links. Placing any characters in them enhances their combat abilities. Players can spend their energy obtaining new characters and powering up their slots. This system will be beneficial as it omits the hassle of upgrading individual characters to make them powerful.

The comfort does not end here. Thanks to its idle nature, gamers can log off from the app and return to claim plenty of rewards. Tower of God New World is not demanding in obtaining materials and upgrading characters, letting players focus on experiencing the series by playing the story in their own hands.

Tower of God New World Characters

As of this writing, the developers at Netmarble have only introduced a handful of characters. They perform unique roles in battle and are classified under different positions. Here are their details:

Scout Position

Hatz: Warrior

Warrior Shibisu: Support

Fisherman Position

Ha Yuri Zahard: Tank

Tank Endorsi Zahard: Assassin

Assassin Anaak Zahard: Warrior

Warrior Data Zahard: Warrior

Warrior Wangnan Ja: Ranged

Light Bearer Position

Khun Aguero Agnes : Support

: Support Rachel: Mage

Mage Lero Ro: Support

Spear Bearer Position

Rak Wraithraiser: Tank

Tank Data Khun Mascheny Zahard: Assassin

Assassin Khun Mascheny Zahard: Ranged

Wave Controller Position

Twenty-Fifth Bam : Support

: Support Jue Viole Grace: Ranged

Ranged Hansung Yu: Mage

Mage Phonsekal Laure: Mage

Mage Evankhell: Mage

Guide Position

Hwaryun: Support

Support Evan Edroch: Support

Players can pre-register for the title by visiting its official website or their devices' respective app stores. One should log in to the game using the same email ID while pre-registering to obtain the rewards.

