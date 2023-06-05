How to pre-register for Tower of God: New World? All rewards, expected release date, and more

Tower of God: New World is a new game that will be released for Android and iOS devices in 2023. Developer Netmarble made the game with RPG and card collection elements. It is the second title based on the webtoon series Tower of God, which has over six billion views. The gacha game incorporates characters from the series created by SIU with a unique story in collaboration with the author.

The Tower of God: New World features a story of the protagonist, Twenty-Fifth Bam, and his friend Rachel. You can make a team of various characters and defeat enemies to climb up the tower. The game offers several modes, including Story and Adventure.

Netmarble opened pre-registration for the game globally on June 1, 2023. Here’s how to pre-register for Tower of God: New World and receive rewards.

Tower of God: New World opens pre-registration for Android and iOS devices

Users who pre-register for Tower of God: New World will receive a free reward. Netmarble is yet to announce the exact release date of this free-to-play mobile game. However, it is expected to launch later in 2023. Until then, you can pre-register to receive various rewards after its launch.

Developers announced the news of pre-registration on their official Twitter account on June 1, 2023. Here are a few steps you can follow to successfully pre-register for Tower of God: New World:

First, open the official website, towerofgod.netmarble.com/en, in your preferred browser on your mobile device.

After the website loads, click on the red PRE-REGISTER button. It will redirect to the respective app store of the device's OS.

button. It will redirect to the respective app store of the device's OS. For Android, Click on the Install button containing the clock icon. A dialog box appears stating that the game will install automatically when available. Click on OK . You will see the Unregister button replacing the Install button.

button containing the clock icon. A dialog box appears stating that the game will install automatically when available. Click on . You will see the button replacing the button. For iOS, click on Pre-order.

That's it. You are officially pre-registered for the mobile gacha game.

After the launch, all pre-registered users will receive rewards, including an SSR Twenty-Fifth Bam. However, you should log in to the title using the same email ID while pre-registering. Netmarble will notify you about additional pre-registration rewards through future notice. You can follow the game's official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube account, or Discord channel to keep updated on further announcements.

Two events are ongoing on the game’s official Discord server, Tower of God_New World. They are Pre-registration Event and Registration Social Media Share Event. Ten random winners will get an Amazon Gift Card worth 20 USD. However, it works only on Amazon's website in the United States (https://www.amazon.com). Netmarble has shared the steps and rules for participation in the event-notifications channel under the Tower of God: New World category.

About Tower of God: New World

Tower of God: New World is an idle RPG mobile game. The title features characters from the popular webtoon series, including Bam, Khun, and Rak. New World characters possess unique abilities and are classified under different positions. As of June 5, 2023, developers have introduced the following characters in these positions.

Wave Controller Position

Twenty-Fifth Bam : Support

: Support Jue Viole Grace: Ranged

Ranged Hansung Yu: Mage

Mage Phonsekal Laure: Mage

Mage Evankhell: Mage

Light Bearer Position

Khun Aguero Agnes : Support

: Support Rachel: Mage

Mage Lero Ro: Support

Spear Bearer Position

Rak Wraithraiser: Tank

Tank Data Khun Mascheny Zahard: Assasin

Assasin Khun Mascheny Zahard: Ranged

Fisherman Position

Ha Yuri Zahard: Tank

Tank Endorsi Zahard: Assassin

Assassin Anaak Zahard: Warrior

Warrior Data Zahard: Warrior

Warrior Wangnan Ja: Ranged

Guide Position

Hwaryun: Support

Support Evan Edroch: Support

Scout Position

Hatz: Warrior

Warrior Shibisu: Support

The title features Slot System, allowing you to equip new characters at high levels. There is no need for leveling up each character to make them powerful. You can enjoy strategic battles in various game modes, including Story and Adventure. Since Tower of God: New World is an idle game, you can earn rewards even while logging off.

