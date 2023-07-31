5 underrated RPG games to try out in 2023

The RPG (Role-playing games) genre has always been one of the beloved sections for gamers to explore. The ability to role-play a character and make game-changing decisions leading to a grand conclusion is an exceptional feeling that few titles can offer. With the industry's rapid advancement, newcomers to the gaming world have missed many of these memorable IPs (Intellectual Properties) that once were praised by the niche player base.

This article lists five underrated RPG games you must try out in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Dark Arisen and other underrated RPG games to play in 2023

1) Pillars of Eternity

Renowned developer Obsidian Entertainment poured their hearts and soul into Pillars of Eternity. The 2015 RPG title is a spiritual successor to Baldur's Gate. The main story revolves around the protagonist landing in an unknown land called the Drywood as you fill the shoes of the Watcher of Caed Nua.

The title features many real-time strategy elements paired with a solid role-playing aspect, making Pillars of Eternity an underrated masterpiece. The game provides roughly 86 hours of content; you must add it to your inventory if you are an RPG fan.

2) Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls franchise has always been praised for its deep focus on the RPG elements and complete freedom over the protagonist's abilities. While most newcomers to the RPG genre are accustomed to the world of Skyrim, this early title set up the mark for future entries.

Morrowind offers a 44-hour experience upon completion and allows you to take on the role of Nerevarine, the Protector of Morrowind. You can pick sides as the world faces a conflict between the Tribunals and Dagoth and craft your way to a desirable ending.

3) The Witcher (2007)

While the Wild Hunt has popularized the entire Witcher universe globally, most gamers often miss the first title in the series. If you have tried out The Witcher 3 alongside its two expansions, the first Witcher game is a must-play as it sheds much light on Geralt's story.

The Witcher was a niche masterpiece upon its release. Developed and published by CD Projekt Red back in 2007, the title was massively inspired by games like The Mass Effect. You will play as the legendary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia as they embark on a 50-hour journey of retrieving their memory and fighting forces from another world.

4) Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is one of the unique RPG titles in gaming history regarding story-telling. Developer ZA/UM implemented an uncommon way of generating dialogues as you pick your actions through the Thought Cabinet. In the game, you play Detective Harry DuBois, who seems to have lost his memory and is investigating a murder in the fictional city of Revachol.

Working with your duo Kim Kitsuragi, you will unfold many mysteries in the 23-hour-long campaign of Disco Elysium. The title is an exciting work of art as it pairs digital novel features with the regular role-playing aspects of video games and does not fail to offer a masterful experience.

5) Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen

Developed by Capcom and QLOC studios and published by Capcom, Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen is a criminally underrated RPG game. With the sequel on the way, many players have found their way to the first game and have started to realize how ahead of its time the game was. Dark Arisen blends Elder Scrolls and Dragon Age and offers a much smoother experience overall.

You will fill the shoes of the Arisen, a chosen warrior set to defeat the Dragon Grigori. Stretched between a campaign of 33 to 40 hours, you will come across many masterful quests as you train and use your pawns to win battles across the fictional location of Gransys. Dragons Dogma is a must-try RPG game if you want an open-world role-playing title.

Some titles mentioned above share a rather primitive control scheme due to their release year. If you try them out on PC, playing most of these through a controller is recommended for a fluid experience.