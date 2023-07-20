CD Projekt RED has released a new set of adjustments for The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition with Patch 4.04. These tweaks mainly focus on all the quests and technical issues in the game. The Next-Gen update for the Wild Hunt was released in December 2022. The upgrade brought many visual changes to the title, overhauling the textures to the current generation standards for both PC and consoles. However, fans also criticized the update for multiple optimization issues.

Since Next-Gen's launch, CD Projekt RED has released four patches to address all the bugs and glitches in the game. This article will provide a brief overview of the contents of The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch 4.04.

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch 4.04

PC

Fixed an issue where GOG achievements for the Complete Edition would unlock for the base version instead.

Frames allowed by the "Maximum Frames Per Second" setting will now be appropriately counted when DLSS Frame Generation is enabled.

Fixed some instances where characters' hair could look too bright when Ray Tracing was enabled.

Bald Mountain - Fixed a crash that occurred when Ray Tracing was enabled, and all the other Ray Tracing options were off.

The Beast of White Orchard - Fixed an issue where loading a specific checkpoint save could cause the game to freeze if Ray Tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue where the game would start without REDlauncher and open a browser tab request for permission to "Use Cyberpunk 2077 with your Epic Games Account".

Fixed an issue where input from a gamepad could still work while having the game suspended.

Fixed an issue where a second cursor with high sensitivity would appear in the Main Menu when "Hardware Cursor" was set to "Off."

Consoles

Fixed an issue where certain hairstyles from the "Beard and Hairstyle Set" DLC would clip through the Nilfgaardian helmet on previous-gen consoles.

Fixed an issue with flickering textures during Gwent matches on next-gen consoles.

A Towerful of Mice (Quest) - Fixed an issue on previous-gen consoles where the conversation with Keira would sometimes not trigger after the fight with the pesta.

Cabaret - Fixed visual issues with Dandelion's model before and during the staged fight on previous-gen consoles.

The Last Wish and Wandering in the Dark - Fixed an issue where the game could crash on PlayStation 5 during these quests.

Improved stability during or after loading a save file after playing in Ray Tracing mode for prolonged periods.

Fixed an issue where the Cross Progression setting does not update the interface of the

Cloud Saves status correctly on Xbox Series X.

PC and Next-Gen Exclusive (Visual changes)

Fixed an issue where fog could look like 2D in some places.

Fixed an issue where the sky's reflection on the water with Ray Tracing enabled was partially missing at specific White Orchard, Velen, and Toussaint locations.

Grass collision now works correctly.

Added an HDR calibration option.

Fixed an issue where the mountains in Kaer Morhen could disappear when changing the camera angle while Geralt is underwater.

Get Junior - Removed an unnecessary body of water from Oxenfurt sewers.

Fixed an issue where the loading screen would stutter while enabling Ray Tracing.

Quest & Gameplay

Added an option to switch potions and apply oils from the radial menu.

Fixed an issue where Geralt's health rapidly depleted when diving.

The Final Trial - Fixed an issue where leaving the area and coming back could cause Lambert to stand in the water instead of sitting in the boat, blocking progress.

Miscellaneous

Addressed some issues with loading saves when using the Cross Progression feature on multiple machines with the same GOG account.

The developers have entirely redefined the experience for Wild Hunt with The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update. Patch 4.04 has already addressed significant bugs in the game while adding extra features for consoles. With a few smaller patches, the title will see a thorough polish resembling the original version.