5 best anime games to play on your mobile

Anime games are becoming a significant part of the gaming industry by attracting millions of fans from around the world. With their engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and amazing storylines, they have become a huge success in recent years. Whether players are looking for challenging puzzles or an action-adventure title, the world of anime-inspired mobile games has something for everyone.

There are plenty of titles that can get mobile gamers hooked from the very first minute of playtime. Many of these invite fans to fight epic battles against the protagonists of the franchise, explore the worlds of their favorite characters, and more. Follow along as this list explores the best anime-based games available on the app storefronts.

5 best anime games on mobile - Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Bleach: Brave Souls, and more

1) Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the most popular anime-inspired mobile games around. It comes with great visuals, immersive storylines, and engaging gameplay. The story is set around the manga and anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins, and it allows players to enjoy their favorite moments from the anime.

Gamers will have to collect and build teams with their favorite anime characters. These heroes are equipped with amazing skills and unique abilities that will aid in winning. This turn-based strategy anime game will require players to make plans and use the right skills to win. Through this title, they can enjoy one of the most beloved anime series in a different way.

2) One Piece Treasure Cruise

One Piece Treasure Cruise is a turn-based role-playing strategy game. Here players can explore the world of the popular manga and anime series. They will need to form their pirate crew with the popular characters and plan strategically with their team to increase their chances of winning.

One Piece Treasure Hunt will allow players to fight infamous bosses and notorious enemies of the manga. They will also experience a constantly expanding storyline set in the One Piece world. Further, they can add their favorite characters like Zoro, Luffy, and Nami to their team, train them strategically, and fight against the notorious villains from the manga universe and other players in multiplayer modes.

3) Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle is a popular card game among fans. They can collect and train their favorite characters from the famous anime series. Set in the Dragon Ball universe, this title has one of the best combinations of turn-based games and board-game mechanics.

Planning their strategy properly while navigating the anime game's board will be crucial for players to collect power-ups. This will unlock special abilities for the characters in battles. They should choose carefully and plan out the moves strategically to win more in this title.

2) Bleach: Brave Souls

The Bleach: Brave Souls anime game has been derived from one of the most beloved manga and anime series. Stunning graphics keeps players on the edge of their seats. In this engaging action-packed gameplay, they will face some of the most notorious villains in the anime universe and come out victorious.

Each of the characters that players can choose in this anime game comes from the Bleach anime universe with their own unique set of abilities. They can create a formidable squad and take part in challenging battles against soul reapers and powerful hollows from the Bleach universe.

1) My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero brings the most popular heroes to life. Players can become any of their favorite characters and battle against the main villain of the game in the story mode. All these heroes are also equipped with special abilities and quirks.

With engaging gameplay and amazing graphics, this title captures the essence of My Hero Academia perfectly. With constant updates, new features, and fresh characters continuing to pop up in the anime game, the title stays exciting and engaging for the players.

