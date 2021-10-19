How to defeat the Escue boss in Metroid Dread

Escue can be a frustrating boss to fight in Metroid Dread, but any patient player can handle this without too many issues.

As a game franchise, Metroid is notorious for having difficult bosses. Many gamers have suffered many resets against enemies like Nightmare from Metroid Fusion and Draygon from Super Metroid, and countless others. It goes without mentioning the multiple encounters with Ridley, who never seems to die after all the times Samus defeats him in battle.

Several strategies Metroid Dread players can use to defeat this boss

It may seem like it will take forever to damage Escue, but players need to keep in mind one element of this boss. When Escue has electric sparks around its body, it will not take damage. So firing shots while it's in this state will do nothing.

Instead, Metroid Dread players should take this time to charge their beam. Since half of this battle involves waiting for Escue's invincibility to leave, players can rely on the charge beam here instead of wasting missiles.

Escue has only three attacks:

A dive attack.

An orb that damages Samus when she's touching the floor.

A flurry of smaller projectiles.

The dive attack is what players will want to look out for since Escue will lose its electric sparks by using this move. This is when players can start unloading their damage into the enemy.

Fortunately, double jumping evades just about every attack that Escue can use. The only thing about double jumping is that if Escue shoots its orb, players do not want to fall on the floor or else they will take damage. If players delay their second jump, they will be airborne throughout that entire move’s animation.

Alternatively, players can sidestep the orb projectile. This way, they can save their jump for the shock wave that happens after.

PJC92 @PjCFrink92 I finally beat Escue in #MetroidDread ! He's a little easier once you get to know his patterns better and know how time your moves. But he's still a little too hard to be a enjoyable boss fight. So far, just like Samus Returns, the boss fight difficulty is still a major problem. I finally beat Escue in #MetroidDread! He's a little easier once you get to know his patterns better and know how time your moves. But he's still a little too hard to be a enjoyable boss fight. So far, just like Samus Returns, the boss fight difficulty is still a major problem.

While this boss fight is a great opportunity to spam fully charged beam shots, players should still be using missiles to damage Escue. Missiles do more damage to this boss. Not every player will have an abundance of missiles at this point in Metroid Dread, though, so it’s up to them how freely they want to use up their arsenal.

