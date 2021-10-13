How to get the Super Missile ability in Metroid Dread

Anyone who’s played a Metroid game knows that Samus gets seriously buffed once she gets access to Super Missiles.

These extra-powered weapons have been in the franchise since Super Metroid, and they are often one of the best tools in Samus’ kit. Unfortunately, they tend to be harder to find and more scarce than regular missiles. Super Missiles can be found in Metroid Dread with a little digging.

Location for Super Missile in Metroid Dread

The Super Missiles in Metroid Dread are found in the Ghavoran sector. This is the game’s forest area, similar to the Chozo Ruins in Metroid Prime or Brinstar in Super Metroid.

To get to the Super Missiles, the player must defeat the Chozo Robot Soldier in the area first. This will be a gold Chozo Robot Soldier, so it will take a while to go down.

The best way to beat this boss is to spam missiles since they don’t need to be charged like the charge beam. Since it’s bulky, the Chozo Robot Soldier is a little on the slow side, so players should be able to run away from it and fire from a distance.

Gold Chozo Robot Soldiers are more difficult to defeat than Silver variants (Image via MercurySteam)

After taking out the gold Chozo Robot Soldier, players will want to head left. There’s a spider magnet wall Samus can latch onto and climb up. At the top there will be a door on the right.

Players will find a dark room with a locked door at the far right. They can ignore this for now. Instead, they should head downwards and look for the door on the lower right. This leads to a small skirmish with one enemy Samus can easily take care of.

After that is the Network Station. Here, Adam gives some more information on Raven Beak. Players should go east after this conversation.

The next series of rooms are a bit difficult to navigate, but here is what players will want to do. In the room outside of the Network Station, head down to the lower left. Through that door will be an elevator with which Samus can travel downwards.

From there, players should slide to the right, taking them to a room with a spider-like enemy. They can slide past it into a different room with a door on the bottom left. Players should go through this door and then look on the other side for a small block that can be blown up with a Morph Bomb.

Going through the tunnel that follows will drop them down to a small area. The door on the left of this room leads to the Chozo Statue with the Super Missiles.

