Samus Aran from the Metroid series is coming to Fortnite Season 6, suggests new teaser

More and more Fortnite crossovers have happened as the Seasons have progressed, and this time, it seems like Samus Aran may join the battle royale.

Samus Aran is the popular main character of the Metroid series. She is also well-known for her appearances in the Super Smash Bros. series. She is definitely one of the most notable video game characters of all time.

Chapter 2 of Fortnite, including Season 6, has seen some of the more ambitious crossovers in the battle royale's history. Samus Aran would simply add to the roster of incredible stars who have fought on the island.

Is Samus Aran coming to Fortnite before Season 6 ends?

There are constant leaks and speculation making the rounds when it comes to Fortnite. Whether they are legit from trusted datamining sources or clickbait, the game is no stranger to rumors regarding content.

Leaked documents have come out indicating scrapped ideas for Fortnite. Some of the ideas came to fruition, such as Master Chief from Halo and Kratos from God of War, who made their way into the game as skins.

A silhouette of Samus Aran can be seen in the background of the Fortnite Zero Point Issue 3 comic so it could be possible we get it in the future liked the leaked court docs showed



(via @VidyaChat & @HYPEX) | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/E1mMp1H6k0 — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 19, 2021

That is what makes these feel legit, as the documents show real skins that were added to Fortnite along with ideas that never came to be. That doesn't mean Epic Games isn't holding onto those ideas for the future, however.

The entrance of Samus Aran from Metroid is further fueled by a recent page in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series. Batman is stuck in a loop on the island and in this issue, he faces off with Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe.

This was in Batman ZeroPoint Issue #3. On Page 12 in the background a certain Silhouette looks like Samus Aran.

While many recognizable Fortnite character skins watch on, some silhouettes in the background seem rather familiar. One has the distinct shape of Metroid hero Samus Aran. It is too similar to think it is of anyone else.

Of course, nothing is official until Fortnite actually adds Samus to the mix. Until that happens, this is just speculation, as fans point out every last thing that could be an Easter Egg in Fortnite and its tie-ins.