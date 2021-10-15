How to unlock all ending rewards in Metroid Dread

Like in other games in the series, Metroid Dread players have an opportunity to earn multiple ending rewards.

Since it was announced at Nintendo’s E3 presentation, Metroid Dread has caused serious hype around fans who have been waiting for another addition to the franchise. This game is a sequel to Metroid Fusion, which was released all the way back in 2002. So far, the reception to the new title seems to be quite positive.

Special artwork unlocked through beating Metroid Dread

Depending on how players beat the game, they can receive different rewards in Metroid Dread. The rewards take the form of artwork from different games. Players earn these based on the difficulty they play on as well as how quickly they beat the game.

The full list of rewards and how to unlock them are as follows:

Metroid: Zero Mission - beat the game on Normal difficulty

Metroid: Samus Returns - beat the game on Normal within eight hours

Super Metroid - beat the game on Normal within four hours

Metroid: Other M - beat the game on Hard difficulty

Metroid: Fusion - beat the game on Hard within eight hours

Metroid: Dread - beat the game on Hard within four hours

Zero Suit Samus - unlock all other rewards

Metroid Dread: Speedrunning strategies and techniques

With the time limitations for these rewards, it’s clear that the game encourages speedrunning. The Metroid franchise has a long history of speedrunning and just about every GDQ (Games Done Quickly) feature at least one Metroid game, with common appearances being Fusion and Super Metroid.

Speedrunning is essentially when a player attempts to beat the game in the quickest time possible. This is mostly done through killing bosses quickly, using advanced techniques and sequence breaking. There is a large online community that actually discusses different speedrunning strategies.

Some of these techniques require lots of practice and precise button inputs. For casual players who might not want to attempt these, they might want to look into some sequence breaks. Getting early weapons or skipping unnecessary areas might be great ways to get under those four-hour requirements.

