5 best strategy games on Roblox (June 2022)

Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms with over a million and still growing mini-games. It is not a game but a platform where players can go the extra mile and program their own games, which others can play, or try out titles made by others.

Roblox has been around for many years since it began in 2006 and has various genres to cater to the tastes of its vast audience, from kids to teens and even middle-aged people. Fans can play racing games, create their own fantasy world, roleplay, or compete with others from across the globe in action or even fashion games.

This creates a wealth of possibilities in genres and a particular type of title that gamers might enjoy playing. The best thing about Roblox is that it is free, making it accessible to everyone.

If readers love brainstorming and are on the lookout for strategy-making and tactical games, they'll find many such games on Roblox to enjoy. However, this colossal variety might be overwhelming and confusing for some individuals.

Roblox: Five best titles on Roblox that will have players salivating

1) BANKRUPT

BANKRUPT is a game by ApolloGamingMain. It is said to be highly inspired by the oh-so-popular game "Monopoly." It is a digital board game with many maps for players to play.

BANKRUPT follows all the basic rules as the classic Monopoly, but this Roblox game has its own themes and characteristics on each map to differentiate it.

Like the physical version, each user takes two chances rolling the dice, which decides what tile their character ends up landing on. They do so by using the "Roll" button in-game.

Gamers can end up in jail on landing a double three times or by landing a jail tile on the board. On landing on a property tile not owned by anyone, they can purchase it at the predetermined cost.

If players land on a property tile they own, they can choose to upgrade their property. Upon landing on others' property, they will have to pay a fee.

If users have played Monopoly before, they might already be familiar with the main objective of this Roblox online board game, which is to make every other individual bankrupt. This is a very time-consuming and critical thinking process game.

The variety of maps ensures gamers never get bored of repeatedly playing the same map and leaves them wanting more to fulfill their craving for strategic and mind-boggling thinking.

Players can also switch perspectives from first-person to a cool close-up third-person view from right behind their avatars, something they don't get to experience in the real-life version of Monopoly. One of the best things about the digital version of Monopoly is that users cannot possibly cheat by moving extra tiles, taking out extra money from the bank, and even making up rules to use them to their advantage.

So, if gamers love playing the physical Monopoly but were annoyed by the cheaters and the endlessly long games, Roblox's BANKRUPT is just the game for them.

2) The Conquerors 3

This Roblox game was created way back in 2009 by "BrokenBone." It is one of the most polished strategy titles on the platform.

It is ideal for someone who enjoys fighting and destroying enemy units and strategically building. Players are given the role of the War Commander, their only goal being annihilating anything that stands in their way, whether it's enemy building or units.

Users are divided into a group of 2 or 3 teams, depending on the mode of gameplay selected in the beginning. They have to start building immediately and deploy units.

Gamers must create a powerful enough economy to deploy the army to attack immediately. While still at the beginning of the game, a good strategy shall be to destroy the enemy buildings to earn an advantage over them and further recruit a stronger and bigger army and cripple the opponent.

Roblox's Conquerors 3 is said to be similar to "Rise of Nations." However, the latter has a larger map in which the cities are represented by red dots and squares.

However, the scaling for Conquerors 3 is comparatively bigger due to its relatively small map, giving users clearer visibility and making it easier for newbies to play while focusing on the smaller units and buildings.

Conquerors 3 has a variety of units with a vast range of roles for its gamers, such as medical workers and scouts. Various maps are created for different game modes, such as Survival, Territory, and Conquest (the most popular). Players are also not given a specific country they have to represent, unlike in "Rise of Nations."

Conquerors 3 is great for individuals not into roleplaying and will satisfy their bloodlust after they wipe out all enemies off the map. It's an excellent multi-player conquest game in Roblox to enjoy strategizing, building, and conquering enemies.

3) Rise of Nations

Rise of Nations is the perfect action-packed Roblox game developed by "Hyperant" for people who love intentional destruction. It is the ideal combination of destruction, city management, wartime strategy planning, and taking over the world.

Players start with Roblox's Rise of Nation by choosing a country they want to represent and play as. They then get territories occupied by cities already predetermined by the game and differing in size, the same way as in real life.

Selecting a bigger, well-developed country gives users a vast area and tremendous wealth due to the abundance of resources. However, they must remember that newbies might have trouble controlling and working with the huge territory and managing the resources.

A small underdeveloped or developing country could be taken over easily. Hence, choosing the correct country can completely change the game for gamers.

Their main objective is to conquer the world, so they start by taking over all their neighboring countries and protecting themselves from their attacks. Players can also take up the real-life war strategy of teaming up with certain countries, becoming allies, commanding their armies, and conquering the enemy countries.

The game has a complex war strategy that will get readers thinking. They can develop and discover different strategies from different locations and countries.

As Roblox's Rise of Nations is pretty geographically accurate to the real world, individuals can reenact and relive real-life historic moments with their friends on a private server. The possibilities of strategic thinking are endless in this game, and it is improbable that players will ever get bored of it.

It is perfect for someone who enjoys micro army management and world domination.

4) Board Life

Board Life is a Roblox game where popular board games like chess, checkers, tic tac toe, battleship, and crossfire have been digitalized by its humble creator, "MarineMike826".

Players can play these classics digitally with their families and friends. The game has a collection of classic strategy-based games with varying difficulty levels, so there is always a game for everyone's mastery level.

Upon starting Roblox's Board Life, fans will see all these classic games scattered around. They can select the title they want to play by simply pointing their avatar towards the game they want to play and walking towards it. It can be played with loved ones or with randoms online.

If gamers want to play with randoms online, they must enter the server's chat room and request a game like any other Roblox game. They get an opportunity to get to know their teammates better while playing their favorite games on Roblox Board Life.

It is a great alternative to physical board games. With everything being digital today, players don't have to deal with the struggles and woes of taking out, carrying, and packing up the physical board game.

The best thing about the title is that there's no need to deal with the frustration of accidentally knocking over the pieces. Maybe, digital things are better after all.

5) Board Games Insanity

Board Games Insanity is a unique Roblox game created by "Valtkins, 2GO". It is a turn-based title that requires a minimum of two players but can accommodate up to six, depending on the size of the map.

Roblox's Board Game Insanity is said to be a game influenced by the "Pummelel Party."

The basics of the game are pretty straightforward. Users take turns rolling the dice, like in Monopoly. The number on the dice determines the tile their avatar will end up on. Upon rolling a double, they are granted an extra turn.

There are several tiles in this game, all with different consequences, namely Pro card tiles, Music tiles, Shop tiles, Stop tiles, Mini-game tiles, and Empty tiles.

Gamers can also collect coins scattered across the map by moving on to that tile. The first to reach the finish line wins. They can increase their chances of getting to the finish line by using items such as Weapons, Food Items, Protection, and a Lasso.

Roblox's Board Game Insanity is a great game with sabotage and counter sabotage elements, adding to its thrill and fueling the competitive spirit. It is a party title where players can also select the background soundtrack from the diverse music tiles and create a hyped environment for the grown-ups and the kids.

Note: The games are not ranked in any order and are entirely subjective.

