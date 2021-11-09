How to get a devil fruit in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy is a very popular Roblox game based on the popular manga and anime One Piece. Players can roleplay as their favorite One Piece character—even going as far as to eat and gain abilities from devil fruit. They’re powerful items every player should go after.

That begs the question: How does one get the devil fruit in Roblox King Legacy? There are a surprising number of ways to obtain devil fruit. Players can use any and all methods to gather these power items.

Roblox King Legacy: How to get a devil fruit

3) Use the Devil Fruit Position

Players can spend Robux on one of Roblox King Legacy’s game passes, like the Devil Fruit Position. It shows players when a devil fruit has spawned and in which direction.

2) Complete content

You’re bound to come across devil fruit just playing Roblox King Legacy. For example, joining raids and defeating sea beasts can reward devil fruit.

1) Visit the black market

Looking for a specific devil fruit? Check out the black market. It isn’t a guarantee that the devil fruit you want will show up in stock. However, Roblox King Legacy’s Discord has a channel solely for posting when and what devil fruit is in stock in-game.

The prices on the black market for devil fruit are as follows:

Spin Fruit : 150,000 Beli or 75 Robux

: 150,000 Beli or 75 Robux Bomb Fruit : 250,000 Beli or 125 Robux

: 250,000 Beli or 125 Robux Paw Fruit : 600,000 Beli or 300 Robux

: 600,000 Beli or 300 Robux Wolf Fruit : 700,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 350 Robux

: 700,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 350 Robux Giraffe Fruit : 700,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 350 Robux

: 700,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 350 Robux Leopard Fruit : 700,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 350 Robux

: 700,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 350 Robux Human Fruit : 850,000 Beli or 425 Robux

: 850,000 Beli or 425 Robux Ice Fruit : 1,200,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 600 Robux

: 1,200,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 600 Robux Spike Fruit : 1,300,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 650 Robux

: 1,300,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 650 Robux Barrier Fruit : 1,350,000 Beli or 675 Robux

: 1,350,000 Beli or 675 Robux Gum Fruit : 1,450,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 725 Robux

: 1,450,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 725 Robux Sand Fruit : 1,500,000 Beli or 750 Robux

: 1,500,000 Beli or 750 Robux Love Fruit : 1,650,000 Beli or 825 Robux

: 1,650,000 Beli or 825 Robux Buddha Fruit : 1,950,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 975 Robux

: 1,950,000 Beli and 1 Gem or 975 Robux Magma Fruit : 1,950,000 Beli and 2 Gems or 975 Robux

: 1,950,000 Beli and 2 Gems or 975 Robux Venom Fruit : 1,950,000 Beli and 2 Gems or 975 Robux

: 1,950,000 Beli and 2 Gems or 975 Robux Dark Fruit : 1,950,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 975 Robux

: 1,950,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 975 Robux Shadow Fruit : 2,000,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,000 Robux

: 2,000,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,000 Robux Phoenix Fruit : 4,500,000 Beli and 10 Gems or 2,250 Robux

: 4,500,000 Beli and 10 Gems or 2,250 Robux Rumble Fruit : 2,250,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,125 Robux

: 2,250,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,125 Robux Flame Fruit : 2,300,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,150 Robux

: 2,300,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,150 Robux String Fruit : 2,400,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,200 Robux

: 2,400,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,200 Robux Light Fruit : 2,400,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,200 Robux

: 2,400,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,200 Robux Gas Fruit : 2,500,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,250 Robux

: 2,500,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,250 Robux Snow Fruit : 2,700,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 1,350 Robux

: 2,700,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 1,350 Robux Gravity Fruit : 2,800,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,400 Robux

: 2,800,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,400 Robux Allosaurus Fruit : 2,800,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,400 Robux

: 2,800,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,400 Robux Brachio Fruit : 3,000,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 1,500 Robux

: 3,000,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 1,500 Robux Op Fruit : 3,500,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 1,750 Robux

: 3,500,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 1,750 Robux Quake Fruit : 3,600,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,800 Robux

: 3,600,000 Beli and 3 Gems or 1,800 Robux Spinosaurus Fruit : 5,000,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 2,500 Robux

: 5,000,000 Beli and 5 Gems or 2,500 Robux Dough Fruit : 5,700,00 Beli and 10 Gems or 2,850 Robux

: 5,700,00 Beli and 10 Gems or 2,850 Robux Spirit Fruit : 6,000,000 Beli and 25 Gems or 3,000 Robux

: 6,000,000 Beli and 25 Gems or 3,000 Robux Dragon Fruit: 6,500,000 Beli and 10 Gems or 3,250 Robux

As you may have guessed, you’ll need a healthy savings of Beli, Gems, or Robux if you want to grab your favorite devil fruit in Roblox King Legacy.

