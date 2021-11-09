Roblox King Legacy codes (November 2021)

Fans of the manga and anime, One Piece, gravitate towards Roblox King Legacy. It is a Roblox game based on the popular series. Scattered around the world of King Legacy are devil fruits—powerful edible consumables that players can use to gain superhuman powers.
New updates add weapons to find, power-ups to buy, and content to explore. More importantly, updates also herald new Roblox King Legacy codes. It’s a great way to earn some quick Beli and Gems, which are then traded for in-game items.
Roblox King Legacy: All Valid codes for in-game rewards
As of November 2021, these codes are all valid and still usable in King Legacy. Players must use these as soon as possible or else they may lose their chance on free items like Beli and Gems. The Roblox codes are as follows:
- Peodiz - Redeem for 100K Beli
- DinoxLive - Redeem for 100K Beli
- 1MFAV - Redeem for 5 Gems
- 500KLIKES - Redeem for Stat Reset
- Update2_5 - Redeem for 3 Gems
- 300KLIKES - Redeem for a Stat Reset
Roblox King Legacy: All Expired Codes
Unfortunately, all King Legacy codes listed here are no longer redeemable. Players attempting to use these codes will be disappointed. And with such a long list, it just goes to show why one should use valid codes as soon as possible. The expired codes are as follows:
- 400KLIKES
- 900KFAV
- 800KFAV
- 700KFAV
- 600KFAV
- Update2_17
- BeckyStyle
- 300MVISITS
- 500KFAV
- 250KLIKES
- GasGas
- KingPieceComeBack
- REDBIRD
- NewDragon
- Brachio
- 150KLIKES
- 200MVISITS
- 300KFAV
- Update2_16
- UpdateGem
- 20MVisit
- 22kLike
- 23kLike
- 26kLikes
- 35MVisit
- 45KLIKES
- 45MVISIT
- 50KLIKES
- 60MVISITS
- 70KLIKES
- 80MVISITS
- 90KFavorites
- 100KFAV
- BeckComeBack
- BestEvil
- Makalov
- Merry Christmas
- MIUMA
- OpOp
- Peerapat
- QuakeQuake
- Shadow
- Snow
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- String
- TanTaiGaming
- Threeramate
How to redeem Roblox King Legacy Codes
Now that players have a decent number of King Legacy Codes to use, it is time to hand them in for their promised reward. It is a simple process and once used correctly, one can stop by the nearest store to buy devil fruits and other items. Here's how players can use a King Legacy Code:
- Step 1: Visit Roblox, log in, and join King Legacy.
- Step 2: In the top-left corner, players will see their health bar. There’s a small gear. Select it.
- Step 3: At the bottom of the Settings menu, there’s a text box to type codes into.