Roblox King Legacy codes (November 2021)

Fans of the manga and anime, One Piece, gravitate towards Roblox King Legacy. It is a Roblox game based on the popular series. Scattered around the world of King Legacy are devil fruits—powerful edible consumables that players can use to gain superhuman powers.

New updates add weapons to find, power-ups to buy, and content to explore. More importantly, updates also herald new Roblox King Legacy codes. It’s a great way to earn some quick Beli and Gems, which are then traded for in-game items.

Roblox King Legacy: All Valid codes for in-game rewards

What players can buy with Beli and Gems (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, these codes are all valid and still usable in King Legacy. Players must use these as soon as possible or else they may lose their chance on free items like Beli and Gems. The Roblox codes are as follows:

Peodiz - Redeem for 100K Beli

DinoxLive - Redeem for 100K Beli

1MFAV - Redeem for 5 Gems

500KLIKES - Redeem for Stat Reset

Update2_5 - Redeem for 3 Gems

- Redeem for 3 Gems 300KLIKES - Redeem for a Stat Reset

Roblox King Legacy: All Expired Codes

Using expired codes won't award players any Beli or Gems (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, all King Legacy codes listed here are no longer redeemable. Players attempting to use these codes will be disappointed. And with such a long list, it just goes to show why one should use valid codes as soon as possible. The expired codes are as follows:

400KLIKES

900KFAV

800KFAV

700KFAV

600KFAV

Update2_17

BeckyStyle

300MVISITS

500KFAV

250KLIKES

GasGas

KingPieceComeBack

REDBIRD

NewDragon

Brachio

150KLIKES

200MVISITS

300KFAV

Update2_16

UpdateGem

20MVisit

22kLike

23kLike

26kLikes

35MVisit

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

50KLIKES

60MVISITS

70KLIKES

80MVISITS

90KFavorites

100KFAV

BeckComeBack

BestEvil

Makalov

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

OpOp

Peerapat

QuakeQuake

Shadow

Snow

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

String

TanTaiGaming

Threeramate

How to redeem Roblox King Legacy Codes

King Legacy codes are case-sensitive (Image via Roblox)

Now that players have a decent number of King Legacy Codes to use, it is time to hand them in for their promised reward. It is a simple process and once used correctly, one can stop by the nearest store to buy devil fruits and other items. Here's how players can use a King Legacy Code:

Step 1: Visit Roblox, log in, and join King Legacy.

: Visit Roblox, log in, and join King Legacy.

Step 2: In the top-left corner, players will see their health bar. There's a small gear. Select it.

: In the top-left corner, players will see their health bar. There’s a small gear. Select it.

Step 3: At the bottom of the Settings menu, there’s a text box to type codes into.

