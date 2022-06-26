5 best Paramecia Fruits in Roblox King Legacy (June 2022)

Roblox King Legacy is a popular gacha game created on December 17, 2019, by the creator "Thai Piece." Roblox King Legacy is influenced and inspired by the popular manga series "One Piece."

An already popular manga-inspired the Roblox game made, it gained popularity among the anime and manga-loving Roblox players real quick, currently having been played on Roblox by over a billion players in the past three years.

Roblox King Legacy is a multiplayer game and can be played by a group of 12 players on a single server. The players in King Legacy have to destroy the vile monsters by means of one of the three available fighting means, which depends entirely on what it means the player has decided to choose. The Devil Fruits play a huge role in this multiplayer gameplay.

Roblox King Legacy has a decent amount of Devil Fruits which further fit into one of these three categories: Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia. The variety of Devil Fruits might end up confusing and overwhelming the players, so to come to your rescue today. We have curated a list of the best Paramecia Fruits in Roblox King Legacy.

Roblox: Finest Paramecia Fruits to become the greatest Monster Annihilator in King Legacy

Paramecia fruits are the Devil Fruits that are not Logia and Zoan Fruits. Paramecia make 12 out of 36 Devil Fruits in the game. We can differentiate between Paramecia and the other two fruits, Zoan and Logia, by understanding that the Logia Fruits are invincible to the basic sword swings, and the Zoan fruits makes the player transform into a beast or an animal.

Paramecia doesn't transform the player into a beast or make them invincible, but instead gives the player cool superhero-like powers such as controlling gravity or even stretching their limbs.

5) Spike

The Spike Spike fruit is great and is usually recommended for beginners mainly because of its high damage and close-range moves. Spike is a good fruit for grinding and easy-level raids. It also has the potential to be a good fruit for PvP.

The Spike Spike fruit is also referred to as Toge Toge no Mi. The fruit allows any part of the user's body to be turned into spikes, making them a Spike Human. The fruit was eaten by 'Zala' in anime. The fruit can be obtained either by finding it, from Gacha or also from the Black Market. Toge Toge no Mi costs $1,300,000 and five gems or 650R$.

The fruit also has a decent stun. The moves of the Spike Spike fruit in Roblox King Legacy are Z.Spike Missile, X. Spike Rush, C. Spike Splash, and V. Spike Splash. Attack C has a decent range, and Attack V is an excellent move to travel around on the ground.

4) Love

The Mero Mero no Mi Fruit, which translates further to the Love Love Fruit, is easily considered one of the game's most uncommon fruit. The fruit is good for farming individual NPCs, is also considered an excellent fruit for PvP, and is regarded as a top-tier fruit for the same. The long stuns also provide be pretty helpful in Roblox King Legacy.

The fruit helps the players create a projectile of enemies and NPCs that turns them into stone. The fruit has been used in anime by 'Boa Hancock,' the pirate empress and ex-warlord in the sea.

Love Love Fruit can be found in-game in Roblox, bought from the Black Market, or through Gacha. It costs $1,650,000 and 1 gem or 825 R$. The fruit combined with the swords proves to be a potent combo.

The moves of the same in Roblox King Legacy are Z. Pistol, X. Lovely, C. Servant Arrow, and V. Hurricane Kick.

3) Quake

The Gura Gura no Mi fruit is a rare fruit that translates to Tremor Tremor fruit and is also popularly called the Quake fruit, enabling the players to make stremors, as the name suggests.

The Quake fruit was initially used in Anime/ Manga by Esward Newgate, also known as Whitebeard, who is the captain of the Whitebeard pirates. After the death of Whitebeard, this power was stolen by Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teach, who was the captain of his rivals, the Blackbeard Pirates.

The fruit can be found in the black market and bought for 3,600,000 and 3 gems or 1,800 R$ or can be obtained by finding it in-game in Roblox or also from gacha. It is considered a great fruit as it has low refreshes and deals with great stun and good damage. Spam attacks can be used to destroy an enemy's Kenbunshoku Haki. It costs 1150 gems to awaken all the moves.

The Moves of Gura Gura no Mi fruit in Roblox King Legacy are X. Crack Ball, X. Smack floor, C. Destroyer, V. Double Wave, and B. Quiver the World. The fruit has a massive AoE and is good for raids but decent at PvP. It's perfect for almost anything when awakened using the 1150 gems, which can be bought in Roblox King Legacy.

2) Soul

Soru Soru no Mi directly translates to 'Soul,' is a Paramecia Type Devil Fruit in Roblox King Legacy. It helps the user of the fruit to interact with and manipulate the souls of other humans.

The fruit Soru Soru no Mi was formerly eaten by Carmel, but after Carmel's death, the ability was transferred to Charlotte Linlin. The fruit can be obtained by finding it while playing the game, from gacha, and buying it on the black market. The cost of the Soul fruit, bought from the black market, is $4,500,000 and 15 gems or 2,250 R$.

The fruit is very good and is recommended mainly for its huge AOE and damage. It is a mix between Rumble Rumble no Mi and Flame Flame no Mi with a tiny bit of Dragon in it. It has high damage, making it the best fruit for raids and PvP (unless you are in the air, in which you will get dominated).

The fruit is also great for grinding. The fruit also boasts a high flight speed and all of its highly damaging skills, especially flame thrower and pillar. It has a unique and interesting design, with one of its sides resembling a cloud and the other resembling a sun.

The Moves of Soru Soru no Mi in Roblox are Z. Pet Summon, X. Thunder, C. Flame Thrower, V. Thunder Bolt, B. Fire Pillar, and E. Cloud Ride.

1) Dough

The Dough Dough fruit is a Legendary Paramecia type of Devil Fruit that turns the player’s body into mochi, a sticky, almost dough-like substance. It is also referred to as Mochi Mochi no Mi.

It can be obtained from gacha, finding it on the map, or buying it from the Black Market. Buying the Dough Dough fruit from the Black Market costs $5,700,000 and 10 gems or 2,850 R$.

Mochi Mochi no Mi is arguably one of the best fruits in Roblox King Legacy due to its good general usage and being great overall in all aspects. The design of this fruit is a cute plus point. It's shaped like a doughnut with a stem on the top of it.

The fruit has a high damage level, has a fast cooldown, has a long-range, good stuns, excellent mobility on land, and is insanely good for the Golden Arena, and not to mention is also extremely good for grinding.

It is best that the player can heal HP naturally while using Dough Spin. It has five special offenses, which also aid the player in keeping the enemies at bay.

The fruit's attacks are usually white and make a different sound. It's compelling with Busoshuko Haki and Haoshoku. The moves in Roblox King Legacy are Z. Flexible Punch, X. Heat Shot, C. Liquid Drops, V. Rapidly Punches, B. Sharpen Spike, and E. Dough Spin.

The moves are all functionally the same. The only difference is in their damage. The Pros of this fruit are endless, making it a clear winner in the Best Paramecia Fruits in King Legacy list.

Note: Readers should keep in mind that the Devil Fruits listed above are ranked according to their specialty and movesets and not on the amount of Robux (in-game currency) or gems required to acquire these fruits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far