King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Resets (May 2022)

Players can sometimes get the impression that the in-game development of Roblox King Legacy is slow and monotonous. In such circumstances, King Legacy codes provide a huge advantage because they gift players with numerous important items that aid in the completion of specific objectives or tasks.

King Legacy is a famous Roblox game that is partially based on the very well-known anime One Piece. As a Marine or a Pirate, players are entrusted with navigating the broad seas and accumulating rank and power.

King Legacy, like many other Roblox games based on other franchises, is updated with codes that may be redeemed for in-game goodies that help players on their way to greatness! Check out the list of this month's active codes.

Roblox: King Legacy codes for free Gems and Resets

Active Codes in Roblox King Legacy

Hurry and redeem the codes now because they are only valid for a limited time. Enter the codes exactly as they are, and players can copy and paste them. Since the codes are case sensitive, entering them incorrectly will result in failure.

650KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat reset

THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem code to get 3 gems

UPDATE3.5 - Redeem code to get 5 gems

1MFAV - Redeem code to get 5 gems

550KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat reset

DINOXLIVE - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

PEODIZ - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

Expired Codes in Roblox King Legacy

Here is a list of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox King Legacy. Users can check the list below to see which codes have been deactivated and move on to the next one.

100KFAV - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

100KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat reset

150KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat reset

200KFAV - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

200MVISITS - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

300KFAV - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

300KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat Reset

35MVisit - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

400KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat Reset

45KLIKES - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

45MVISIT - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

500KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat Reset

50KLIKES - Redeem code to get Stat reset

600KFAV - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

60MVISITS - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

700KFAV - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

800KFAV - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

80MVISITS - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

900KFAV - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

DINOXLIVE - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

Dough - Redeem code to get 2 Gems

DragonIsStrong - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

Merry Christmas - Redeem code to get 3 Gems

MIUMA - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

NewDragon - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

OpOp - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

Samurai - Redeem code to get 3 Gems

Shadow - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

Snow - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

Spino - Redeem code to get 2 Gems

String - Redeem code to get 1 Gem

TanTaiGaming - Redeem code to get 100,000 Beli

Update2_16 - Redeem code to get 5 Gems

Update2_17 - Redeem code to get 3 Gems

Update2_5 - Redeem code to get 3 Gems

Update3 - Redeem code to get 3 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox King Legacy

Steps to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

First, launch Roblox King Legacy and then click on the word "Menu" on the left, exactly below the health bar, to redeem the King Legacy code. Then select "Code" from the drop-down menu. To obtain free gifts, input one code at a time in the window that appears and click Accept after each one.

How to play this game?

Players will spawn on the very first island called the Starter Island. It is only for level zero players when they initially start the game. They can level up by completing missions or grinding on NPCs for EXP and Beli until they reach level 50.

After reaching level 50, they can get on a boat or even fly to the next island. There are a total of 14 islands, each with increasing levels until the players reach the maximum level.

For now, there are just two currencies in the game. Players can make a lot of Beli by taking up quests, grinding on NPCs, fighting bosses, and playing game modes like the Golden Arena. Only the Golden Arena mode, free codes, and select new planet bosses can help players earn Gems.

Beli can be used to purchase Devil Fruits, Swords, and Fighting Styles. Gems are only used to purchase more potent devil fruits. Earning Beli can be slow for newcomers, so start by spending as little as possible to save up.

