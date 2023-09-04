Tower of God New World Tier List (September 2023)

Tower of God New World is an idle gacha title based on the Tower of God webtoon series. Developed by Netmarble, it features characters and stories from the source material. You build a team of five and embark on adventures to fight enemies in Adventure Mode, Story, Co-op, and more. Each unit performs different roles and possesses upgradable abilities and skills.

You can upgrade their Proficiency, break their limit, and equip them with equipment to make them more robust. Selecting units to use and upgrade from a massive roster of over 60 characters might be daunting.

This article assists you in the process and provides a Tower of God New World tier list for September 2023.

All Tower of God New World characters, ranked (September 2023)

You will find the best characters in the SS-tier and the weakest in the C-tier (Image via Netmarble)

Tower of God New World performs one of these roles: Tank, Assassin, Support, Warrior, Ranged, and Mage. This idle title features five Shinsu slots where you place your teammate before starting the battle.

The slots are upgradeable using Coins, Link EXP, and Shinsu items. Placing them on these slots provides buffs to characters. This feature is called the Shinsu Link System. You must also upgrade them besides increasing the units’ Proficiency and performing Limit Break on them in this mobile RPG title.

Each character has varying rarity, from the lowest R, SR, and SSR to the highest SSR+. They also have a unique elemental type that interacts with each other in a rock-paper-scissors-based system. They are advantaged and disadvantaged against each other in the following ways:

Blue overpowers Red

Red beats Green

Green defeats Blue

Additionally, Yellow and Purple interact with each other and are neutral to the three elements mentioned above.

This article groups each character into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha titles’ tier lists, the SS tier offers overpowered units, and C includes the weakest ones. Here is what each tier means:

SS-tier: SS-tier characters can beat up any enemies conveniently in the current meta. They perform exceptionally in their role and have battle prowess unmatched by others. Investing and upgrading will further enhance their power, making them formidable fighters.

S-tier: The units in the S-tier rank at two, overpowering the A, B, and C-tier ones. Although not as strong as SS-tier, upgrading them helps you dish out immense damage in the battles.

A-tier: They provide average utility in battles and have some weaknesses. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to get winning results in matches.

B-tier: Use B-tier characters only when you lack SS, S, and A-tier. They are helpful only in the game's early stages and provide little utility.

C-tier: C-tier offers units best suited for beginners to understand the gameplay and meta of this mobile gacha title. It's best to avoid using them if you want to ascend the tower, beat bosses, and clear the content.

SS-tier

Evan [Fast Ship] in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Evan [Fast Ship]

Hwaryun [Destined Path]

Khun Mascheny [Data]

Zahard [Data]

S-tier

Evankhell [Hellfire] in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Evankhell [Hellfire]

Hatz [Dual Swords]

Kung Aguero [Strategist]

Narae Seonwoo [Anima]

Twenty-Fifth Bam [Black March]

Xia Xia [Maniacal]

Yihwa Yeon [Flame User]

A-tier

Endorsi [Princess] in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Endorsi [Princess]

Gyetang [Yellow Feathers]

Ha Yuri [Red Rose]

Karaka [Steel Armored]

Khun Hatzling [Gamer]

Khun Mascheny [Lightning Spear]

Laure [Insightful One]

Quant [Black Fish]

Rachel [Young Girl]

Viole [Thorne]

Wangnan Ja [Forever Prepping]

Yellowy [Musician]

B-tier

Amigocharz [Red Wings] in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Amigocharz [Red Wings]

Arkraptor [Black Horn]

Blarode [One-eyed Wolf]

Ghost [Dark Abyss]

Goseng Yeo [Pink Knit Sweater]

Grey [Void]

Hansung Yu [Deep-Sea Fish]

Horyang Kang [Wings of Destruction]

Lero Ro [Tactician]

Lozeal [Proud Waves]

Lurker Kim [Godfather]

Miseng Yeo [Blooming Flower]

Rak [Hunter]

Shibisu [Deadly Martial Arts]

C-tier

Anaak [Green April] in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Anaak [Green April]

Apple [Red Lighthouse]

Cheonhwa Hong [Knight]

Edin Dan [Speedster]

Kurdan [Disruptor]

Michael [Doctor]

Mule Love [Pitcher]

Prince [Bora Bora]

Quaetro [Arsonist]

Tower of God New World’s tier list changes with every update it receives from the developers at Netmarble. They release new characters every month, buff or nerf some existing ones. As a result, some become more robust and climb up the rank, and others go down. The meta’s power shifts hands, changing the tier list.