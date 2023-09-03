Dislyte Tier List: All Espers Ranked (September 2023)

Dislyte is an urban RPG title developed by Lilith Games featuring characters called Espers, inspired by various mythologies. This gacha title offers over 100 Espers performing unique roles on the battlefield.

You can upgrade their level using Experimon, ascend their star ratings, level up their skills, and unlock Divine Resonance using their duplicates to make them more robust.

Knowing each Espers’ strength and standing in the current meta is essential to progress in RPGs like this quickly. Tier lists provide such information as it ranks them from strongest to weakest.

With that being said, this article offers a complete tier list of all Dislyter Espers for September 2023.

All Dislyte Espers ranked for September 2023

Dislyte Characters ranked according to their battle prowess (Image via Lilith Games)

Dislyte Espers has one of these roles on the battlefield: Fighter, Support, Controller, and Defender. They have varying rarities in this free-to-play title, from Legendary and Epic to Rare.

Each possesses one among four unique elemental types that interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissors system. Here are the details:

Inferno overpowers Wind

Wind beats Flow

Flow defeats Inferno

The fourth element, Shimmer, is neutral and unaffected by those mentioned above.

With that said, this article divides each Esper into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Like other mobile gacha’s tier lists, S includes the characters that overpower the current meta, and D offers less formidable ones. Here is what each tier means:

S-tier: Espers in this tier overpower every other and can clear all game modes quickly. Invest in them, upgrade them, and you can destroy any enemy the game throws at you.

A-tier: They are the most robust Espers in this mobile gacha title after S-tier ones. You can upgrade their skills level, ascend their stars, and equip them with gears to clear the content quickly.

B-tier: B-tier Espers are fighters with above-average combat abilities. Although less potent than S and A-tiers, they can clear all stages relatively comfortably with proper upgrades. Use them if you lack A and S-tier Espers in your roster.

C-tier: You will find average Espers in the C-tier. They provide little utility in battles and are best for only some game modes. It’s best to dispose of them after completing the tutorial and surpassing the early-game stages.

D-tier: D-tier includes Espers that are weakest in the current meta. They are best suited for beginners to understand the meta, gameplay, and clear early stages.

Here is the list of all characters in this mobile RPG title under their respective tiers.

S-tier

Alice is one of the most powerful Support Esper in the current meta (Image via Lilith Games)

Alice

Lucas

Unas

Ye-Suhua

Dhalia

Gabrielle

Li-Ling

Catherine

Chloe

Sally

Narmer-Ra

Gaius (Zeus)

Clara

Fabrice

Ashley

Ollie

Lin-Xiao

A-tier

Sinna is one of the best Support Espers (Image via Lilith games)

Sienna

Sander

Heng-Yue

Ren-Si

Tiye

Bonnie

Tevor

Nicole

Jeanne

Abigail

Xiao Yin

Ophelia

Laura

Long-Mian

Triki

Jiang-Juli

Jin-Yuyao

Zora

Hyde

Tang-Yun

Zhong Nan

Raven

Lewis

Donar

Elliot

B-tier

Drew Anibus in Dislyte (Image via Lilith Games)

Drew

Pritzker

Berenice

Mona

Melanie

Xie Yuzhi

Stewart

Lynn

Xie Chuyi

Q

Eira

Freddy

Celine

Tang-Xuan

Djoser

Ahmed

Unky-Chai

Nick

Lu-Yi

Chang-Pu

Asenath

Odette (Skadi)

Biondina

Lauren

Li Guang

C-tier

Dhalia in Dislyte (Image via Llilith Games)

Jiang-Man

Meredith

Falken

Kaylee

Chalmers

Alexa

Bai-Liuli

Taylor

Jacob

Luo-Yan

Anesidora

Cecilia

Aurelius

D-tier

Li-Ao Tao Tie in Dislyte (Image via Lilith Games)

Leon

Li-Ao

Zelmer

Arcana

Brynn

Helena

Hall

Kara

Layla

Bardon

David

It’s noteworthy that the tier list of Dislyte changes with every update the game receives. Lilith Games introduces new characters and adjusts some existing ones with every patch update. As a result, the meta’s power shifts hands, changing the tier list.