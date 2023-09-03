Dislyte Tier List: All Espers Ranked (September 2023)

Dislyte is an urban RPG title developed by Lilith Games featuring characters called Espers, inspired by various mythologies. This gacha title offers over 100 Espers performing unique roles on the battlefield.
You can upgrade their level using Experimon, ascend their star ratings, level up their skills, and unlock Divine Resonance using their duplicates to make them more robust.
Knowing each Espers’ strength and standing in the current meta is essential to progress in RPGs like this quickly. Tier lists provide such information as it ranks them from strongest to weakest.
With that being said, this article offers a complete tier list of all Dislyter Espers for September 2023.
All Dislyte Espers ranked for September 2023
Dislyte Espers has one of these roles on the battlefield: Fighter, Support, Controller, and Defender. They have varying rarities in this free-to-play title, from Legendary and Epic to Rare.
Each possesses one among four unique elemental types that interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissors system. Here are the details:
- Inferno overpowers Wind
- Wind beats Flow
- Flow defeats Inferno
The fourth element, Shimmer, is neutral and unaffected by those mentioned above.
With that said, this article divides each Esper into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Like other mobile gacha’s tier lists, S includes the characters that overpower the current meta, and D offers less formidable ones. Here is what each tier means:
S-tier: Espers in this tier overpower every other and can clear all game modes quickly. Invest in them, upgrade them, and you can destroy any enemy the game throws at you.
A-tier: They are the most robust Espers in this mobile gacha title after S-tier ones. You can upgrade their skills level, ascend their stars, and equip them with gears to clear the content quickly.
B-tier: B-tier Espers are fighters with above-average combat abilities. Although less potent than S and A-tiers, they can clear all stages relatively comfortably with proper upgrades. Use them if you lack A and S-tier Espers in your roster.
C-tier: You will find average Espers in the C-tier. They provide little utility in battles and are best for only some game modes. It’s best to dispose of them after completing the tutorial and surpassing the early-game stages.
D-tier: D-tier includes Espers that are weakest in the current meta. They are best suited for beginners to understand the meta, gameplay, and clear early stages.
Here is the list of all characters in this mobile RPG title under their respective tiers.
S-tier
- Alice
- Lucas
- Unas
- Ye-Suhua
- Dhalia
- Gabrielle
- Li-Ling
- Catherine
- Chloe
- Sally
- Narmer-Ra
- Gaius (Zeus)
- Clara
- Fabrice
- Ashley
- Ollie
- Lin-Xiao
A-tier
- Sienna
- Sander
- Heng-Yue
- Ren-Si
- Tiye
- Bonnie
- Tevor
- Nicole
- Jeanne
- Abigail
- Xiao Yin
- Ophelia
- Laura
- Long-Mian
- Triki
- Jiang-Juli
- Jin-Yuyao
- Zora
- Hyde
- Tang-Yun
- Zhong Nan
- Raven
- Lewis
- Donar
- Elliot
B-tier
- Drew
- Pritzker
- Berenice
- Mona
- Melanie
- Xie Yuzhi
- Stewart
- Lynn
- Xie Chuyi
- Q
- Eira
- Freddy
- Celine
- Tang-Xuan
- Djoser
- Ahmed
- Unky-Chai
- Nick
- Lu-Yi
- Chang-Pu
- Asenath
- Odette (Skadi)
- Biondina
- Lauren
- Li Guang
C-tier
- Dhalia
- Jiang-Man
- Meredith
- Falken
- Kaylee
- Chalmers
- Alexa
- Bai-Liuli
- Taylor
- Jacob
- Luo-Yan
- Anesidora
- Cecilia
- Aurelius
D-tier
- Leon
- Li-Ao
- Zelmer
- Arcana
- Brynn
- Helena
- Hall
- Kara
- Layla
- Bardon
- David
It’s noteworthy that the tier list of Dislyte changes with every update the game receives. Lilith Games introduces new characters and adjusts some existing ones with every patch update. As a result, the meta’s power shifts hands, changing the tier list.