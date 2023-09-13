Tower of God New World update: New teammate, events, and more

Tower of God New World received another update from its developer, Netmarble. This idle gacha title debuts an SSR character and introduces many new events, content, and bundles. Additionally, players who prefer purchasing items from the in-app store have new products to check out. Netmarble ran offline server maintenance on September 13, 2023, from 08:50 to 11:30 UTC+9 to bring this fresh content.
Tower of God New World is an idle RPG gacha title featuring a story and characters from the Tower of God webtoon series. It is the third update since its worldwide release on July 26, 2023. With that being said, this article provides detailed information about this gacha game’s new update.
Tower of God New World New Teammate
The latest Tower of God New World update debuts an SSR character, [Honey Bee] Vespa, in this anime-style game. She attacks with her Needle weapon and little bees to deal damage. Here are her details:
- Grade: SSR
- Element: Yellow
- Role: Warrior
- Position: Scout
- Active Skill 1: Weak Point Strike
- Active Skill 2: Bee Swarm
- Passive Skill: Honeypot
- Special Skill: Deadly Sting
Her Passive Skill increases her defense ability and heals herself and nearby allies with honey. Vespa’s Special Skill locks the enemy, deals physical damage, poisons them, and casts movement and other debuffs.
Vespa is available to obtain from this mobile gacha game’s Summon Teammate menu using summoning tickets or SSR and SSR Yellowstone.
Tower of God New World New Events
[Honey Bee] Vespa Trial
This event runs until September 20, 2023, where players can try out the new SSR’s skills. After completing the trial, it rewards the following items:
- Suspendium 300
- Rare Instruction Manual 1
- Cream Pudding Rapport 5
Vespa’s Growth Mission
The event concludes on September 27, 2023, in this mobile RPG title. One earns mission points by obtaining and growing the new SSR Vespa. Playing the event provides various rewards according to the points bagged by players. Here is the list of missions:
- Obtain SSR [Honey Bee] Vespa
- Reach Rapport Level 2
- Reach Rapport Level 3
- Reach Proficiency Level 3
- Reach Proficiency Level 5
- Reach Proficiency Level 10
- Reach Limit Break Tier 1
- Reach Limit Break Tier 2
- Play Adventure mode five times with her
- Win the Regular Arena match three times with her
Completing each grant 10 mission points. Here are the details of rewards according to the points
- 20 Mission Points: 15 Uncommon Instruction Manual
- 40 Mission Points: 15 Cream Pudding Rapport
- 60 Mission Points: 20 Common Enhancement Extract
- 80 Mission Points: 10 Normal Summon Ticket
- 100 Mission Points: 1 SSR Honey Bee Vespa
Fall Festival Countdown Check-in
Players can obtain several items for free by simply logging into this idle game for seven days, i.e., until September 20, 2023. Here are the details of each day’s reward:
- Day 1: 100 Soul Crystal
- Day 2: 10 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 3: 10 6 hours Loot Coin Amplification
- Day 4: 5 6 hours Loot Shinsu Amplification
- Day 5: 20 Common Enhancement Extraction
- Day 6: 500 Suspendium
- Day 7: 10 Normal Summon Ticket
An Agency Service Center Bonus Time event lasts until September 20, 2023. Completing the agency’s requests during the period will provide double rewards than usual.
More Tower of God New World content
Netmarble added a new Other Story in Tower of God New World's Story mode called Same Goal, Different Purpose. It is Rachel’s original spin-off from her main story in the webtoon series. Players can explore how she climbs up the tower after Bam follows her.
The story shows how Rachel meets Endorsi and Ghost and embarks on a new journey. One must clear Story Mode Act 4-1 to access the new Other Story. In addition, Trial of Origin for Yellow, Red, Blue, and Purple received an addition of 50 floors from 201 to 250.
Players can also purchase new bundles until September 27, 2023, in this free-to-play title. The new bundles include the Lucky Vespa Pack, Vespa Celebration Pack, Vespa Growth Pack, and Vespa 100-Summon Pack.
Additionally, one can purchase two exclusive products, Suspendium 300 and Suspendium 1,100, using Google Play Points. Visit the Google Play Store, click the profile icon, view Google Play Points Level, and tap use to purchase.