Tower of God New World update: New teammate, events, and more

Tower of God New World received another update from its developer, Netmarble. This idle gacha title debuts an SSR character and introduces many new events, content, and bundles. Additionally, players who prefer purchasing items from the in-app store have new products to check out. Netmarble ran offline server maintenance on September 13, 2023, from 08:50 to 11:30 UTC+9 to bring this fresh content.

Tower of God New World is an idle RPG gacha title featuring a story and characters from the Tower of God webtoon series. It is the third update since its worldwide release on July 26, 2023. With that being said, this article provides detailed information about this gacha game’s new update.

Tower of God New World New Teammate

[Honey Bee] Vespa in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The latest Tower of God New World update debuts an SSR character, [Honey Bee] Vespa, in this anime-style game. She attacks with her Needle weapon and little bees to deal damage. Here are her details:

Grade: SSR

SSR Element: Yellow

Yellow Role: Warrior

Warrior Position: Scout

Scout Active Skill 1: Weak Point Strike

Weak Point Strike Active Skill 2: Bee Swarm

Bee Swarm Passive Skill: Honeypot

Honeypot Special Skill: Deadly Sting

Her Passive Skill increases her defense ability and heals herself and nearby allies with honey. Vespa’s Special Skill locks the enemy, deals physical damage, poisons them, and casts movement and other debuffs.

Vespa is available to obtain from this mobile gacha game’s Summon Teammate menu using summoning tickets or SSR and SSR Yellowstone.

Tower of God New World New Events

[Honey Bee] Vespa Trial

[Honey Bee] Vespa trial event in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

This event runs until September 20, 2023, where players can try out the new SSR’s skills. After completing the trial, it rewards the following items:

Suspendium 300

Rare Instruction Manual 1

Cream Pudding Rapport 5

Vespa’s Growth Mission

Completing Vespa's growth mission rewards several items (Image via Netmarble)

The event concludes on September 27, 2023, in this mobile RPG title. One earns mission points by obtaining and growing the new SSR Vespa. Playing the event provides various rewards according to the points bagged by players. Here is the list of missions:

Obtain SSR [Honey Bee] Vespa

Reach Rapport Level 2

Reach Rapport Level 3

Reach Proficiency Level 3

Reach Proficiency Level 5

Reach Proficiency Level 10

Reach Limit Break Tier 1

Reach Limit Break Tier 2

Play Adventure mode five times with her

Win the Regular Arena match three times with her

Completing each grant 10 mission points. Here are the details of rewards according to the points

20 Mission Points: 15 Uncommon Instruction Manual

15 Uncommon Instruction Manual 40 Mission Points: 15 Cream Pudding Rapport

15 Cream Pudding Rapport 60 Mission Points: 20 Common Enhancement Extract

20 Common Enhancement Extract 80 Mission Points: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket 100 Mission Points: 1 SSR Honey Bee Vespa

Fall Festival Countdown Check-in

Fall Festival Countdown Check-in event rewards free items daily by logging in (Image via Netmarble)

Players can obtain several items for free by simply logging into this idle game for seven days, i.e., until September 20, 2023. Here are the details of each day’s reward:

Day 1: 100 Soul Crystal

100 Soul Crystal Day 2: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket Day 3: 10 6 hours Loot Coin Amplification

10 6 hours Loot Coin Amplification Day 4: 5 6 hours Loot Shinsu Amplification

5 6 hours Loot Shinsu Amplification Day 5: 20 Common Enhancement Extraction

20 Common Enhancement Extraction Day 6: 500 Suspendium

500 Suspendium Day 7: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

An Agency Service Center Bonus Time event lasts until September 20, 2023. Completing the agency’s requests during the period will provide double rewards than usual.

More Tower of God New World content

The Same Goal, Different Purpose is a Rachel's Spin-off Story (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble added a new Other Story in Tower of God New World's Story mode called Same Goal, Different Purpose. It is Rachel’s original spin-off from her main story in the webtoon series. Players can explore how she climbs up the tower after Bam follows her.

The story shows how Rachel meets Endorsi and Ghost and embarks on a new journey. One must clear Story Mode Act 4-1 to access the new Other Story. In addition, Trial of Origin for Yellow, Red, Blue, and Purple received an addition of 50 floors from 201 to 250.

Players can also purchase new bundles until September 27, 2023, in this free-to-play title. The new bundles include the Lucky Vespa Pack, Vespa Celebration Pack, Vespa Growth Pack, and Vespa 100-Summon Pack.

Additionally, one can purchase two exclusive products, Suspendium 300 and Suspendium 1,100, using Google Play Points. Visit the Google Play Store, click the profile icon, view Google Play Points Level, and tap use to purchase.