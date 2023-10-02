Tower of God New World Tier list (October 2023)

Tower of God New World is an idle RPG title developed by Netmarble. Featuring over 60 characters with unique abilities, elements, and skills, the game based on the Tower of God webtoon series has captivated over a million players worldwide. You form a team of five units and fight enemies in various game modes, such as Adventure, Story, Co-op, PvP, and more.

Knowing which characters are robust in the current meta is crucial in RPG titles like this. It helps decide who to include in your roster and invest your materials for upgrades. This article provides a complete tier list of all Tower of God New World units, helping you make a winning team for October 2023.

All Tower of God New World ranked from best to worst (October 2023)

Each Tower of God New World character performs one of these unique roles on the battlefield: Tank, Warrior, Assassin, Ranged, Mage, and Support. They deal physical or magical damage to enemies and have varying rarities, from the lowest R, SR, and SSR to the highest SSR+.

Each unit in this mobile RPG title possesses one of the five unique elemental types: Blue, Red, Green, Purple, and Yellow. Except for Yellow and Purple, the other three elements have varying advantages or disadvantages over each other in the following ways:

Green beats Blue

Blue defeats Red

Red overpowers Green

On the other hand, Yellow and Purple only interact with each other and are neutral against the above three elements.

Considering all this, this article classifies each unit into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas' tier lists, the most substantial characters rank at the SS tier, whereas C includes the weakest.

Notably, the tier list changes with every update the title receives as Netmarble introduces new units that push the ranks of existing ones. Additionally, the developers also adjust some characters by buffing or nerfing them.

Below is the Tower of God New World tier list for October 2023.

SS-tier

Hwaryun in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The characters in this tier overpower every other in this idle title's current meta. They perform exceptionally well in all game modes and situations. Do not hesitate to Limit Break them and increase their rapport level and proficiency.

With these characters in the roster, you need not worry about any enemy the title throws on your path. Here are all SS-tier characters with their respective elemental type:

[Destined Path] Hwaryun - Red

[Fast Ship] Evan - Yellow

[Data] Khun Mascheny - Blue

[Flame User] Yihwa Yeon - Yellow

[Data] Zahard - Green

[Black March] Bam - Yellow

S-tier

Hatz in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

S-tier offers the second-best units you can include in your roster. Although less robust than the SS tier, they can outshine all modes with proper upgrades. Here is the list of S-tier characters:

[Dual Swords] Hatz - Yellow

[Hellfire] Evankhell - Red

[Assassin] Khun Kiseia - Purple

[Honey Bee] Vespa - Yellow

[Anima] Narae Seonwoo - Purple

[Maniacal] Xia Xia - Red

[Strategist] Khun Aguero - Purple

A-tier

Endorsi in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

A-tier characters are average units; they are neither weak nor strong. It is advisable to upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve winning results from battles. See below for the list of A-tier units:

[Princess] Endorsi - Purple

[Pink Knit Sweater] Goseng Yoo - Yellow

[Void] Grey - Yellow

[Insightful One] Laure - Green

[Yellow Feathers] Gyetang - Yellow

[Lightning Spear] Khun Mascheny - Purple

[Data] Khun Edahn - Yellow

[Thorn] Viole - Red

[Forever Prepping] Wangnan Ja - Yellow

[Steel Armored] Karaka - Purple

[Young Girl] Rachel - Purple

[Musician] Yellowy - Red

[Black Fish] Quant - Blue

[Gamer] Khun Hatzling - Blue

[Red Rose] Ha Yuri - Green

B-tier

Rak in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The units in the B-tier are only helpful in early-game stages. They provide little utility, and you should use these characters only if you lack SS, S, and A-tier units. Below is the list of all B-tier units in this mobile gacha game:

[Hunter] Rak - Yellow

[Proud Waves] Lozeal - Green

[Dark Abyss] Ghost - Purple

[Deadly Martial Arts] Shibisu - Yellow

[Black Horn] Arkraptor - Red

[Deep-Sea-Fish] Hansung Yu - Red

[Godfather] Lurker Kim - Purple

[One-eyed Wolf] Blarode - Blue

[Tactician] Lero Ro - Blue

[Red Wings] Amigocharz - Red

[Wings of Destruction] Horyang Kang - Blue

[Blooming Flower] Miseng Yeo - Green

[South Wind] Chungchung - Green

C-tier

Anaak in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

Avoid the C-tier units and try to obtain characters that rank at SS, S, and A. Beginners of this gacha title can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay. The units that rank at C-tier are listed below:

[Green April] Anaak - Red

[Red Lighthouse] Apple - Red

[Bora Bora] Prince - Purple

[Doctor] Michael - Red

[Knight] Cheonhwa Hong - Yellow

[Arsonist] Quaetro - Blue

[Slugger] Leeron 3 - Green

[Disruptor] Kurdan - Blue

[Pitcher] Mule Love - Green

[Speedster] Edin Dan - Green

That concludes our Tower of God New World tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for tier lists of other gacha titles and stay updated on the gaming world.