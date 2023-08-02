Aether Gazer Where the Butterfly Belongs Update: New Events, Content, and more

The beginning of August marks the introduction of a new limited-time event in Aether Gazer. This RPG title underwent server maintenance, bringing in a fresh batch of content for the fans. As a part of the limited-time event, Where the Butterfly Belongs, players can play a new event story, Incubus Butterflies. New event-themed game modes are also available, with plenty of completion rewards.

Aether Gazer's latest update also introduces two new playable Modifiers, character trials, banners, and outfits. Some existing characters will also receive a boosted drop rate. This article provides detailed information about this gacha title's latest update.

Aether Gazer: All new content in Where the Butterfly Belongs

Where the Butterfly Belongs will conclude on September 4, 2023, in Aether Gazer (Image via Yostar Games)

Where the Butterfly Belongs is the new event in Aether Gazer that started on August 1, 2023, and will conclude on September 4, 2023, at 15:00 UTC -7. This is the second major event after Countertide Whalesong which was introduced in June 2023. It has two parts; the first began on August 1, 2023, and will continue till August 11, 2023, whereas the second will be held from August 11, 2023, to September 4, 2023.

Event story and new game modes

Aether Gazer's Where the Butterfly Belongs has two parts. (Image via Yostar Games)

The event story Incubus Butterflies and new game modes Tomb of the Butterfly, Guarding the Camp, and Supplies Exchange event will be available until September 4 from August 1, 2023. A new game mode, Disaster Zone Sweep, will start on August 8, 2023, and last until September 4, 2023, in this action title. Moreover, character trials will be available until August 11, 2023. Here are the details:

Aether Gazer Event Story: Incubus Butterflies Part I

The first part of the event story starts when Admin meets a girl called Hel. Black butterflies started fluttering out and about after the Phantom Butterfly effect engulfed the Ain Soph. The next day, a quake destroyed the Duskfall Area of Ain Soph, where Admin met Hel.

The event story has three chapters, among which the second will unlock after finishing the first stage of Tomb of the Butterfly. The first-time completion rewards include Shifted Star, Lost Seedbanes, and more. It will be available until August 11, 2023, after which the second part will continue in this free-to-play gacha title.

Guarding the Camp

Darkstar Hel in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar Games)

Players can participate in this event-themed stage only using Darkstar-Hel. One must refrain Visbanes from entering the camp and defend it for a specific time to win. This stage provides several Aether Gazer items as rewards, including Shifted Star, Comet R4Y - Zenkibo Tengu Intels, and more.

Game Mode: Tomb of the Butterfly

The event-limited Tomb of the Butterfly map will be available for exploration in the Causality Survey. One can get many rewards by engaging in battles, picking up materials, and solving puzzles while exploring the map. Notable prizes include Shifted Star, Ain Soph Coins, and more.

Tomb of the Butterfly will be available after completing the first chapter of the Incubus Butterflies story. Additionally, players can play a new stage every seven days in this free-to-play title.

Game Mode: Disaster Zone Sweep

Aether Gazer new Elf Muriel debuts in Where the Butterfly Belongs. (Image via Yostar Games)

Disaster Zone Sweep is the event-limited stage that rewards players according to the highest point achieved at the end. Players earn points by finishing off oncoming Visbanes in this hack n' slash title. Each stage ends when a player finishes 300 Visbanes or after 150 seconds have passed. A new level will unlock at 5:00 AM UTC -7 daily. The rewards include Shifted Star, Battle Records Spill Cubes, and more.

A new unique device, Bun Bun Analyzer, will also be available until September 4, 2023, in Tomb of the Butterfly, Disaster Zone Sweep, and Phantom from the Past game modes. This device will provide buffs to specific Modifiers in this mobile gacha title.

Character Trials

Sakubo Tsukuyomi in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar Games)

The following characters will be available for trial until August 11, 2023:

Darkstar - Hel

Comet R4Y - Zenkibo Tengu

Sakubo - Tsukuyomi

Gusty Lance - Shu

New Content

Darkstar Hel is exclusively available in the Deepnight Darkstar premium banner (Image via Yostar Games)

This update brings several new contents to this mobile title, including new modifiers, ultimate Skill Chains, sigils, functors, and more. Here are the details:

New Aether Gazer Modifiers and Banners

Two new Modifiers, S-grade Darkstar - Hel and A-grade Comet R4Y, are making their debut in this RPG title. They will be available for a limited time until August 11, 2023, in Character Trials and as Test Modifiers in Where the Butterfly Belongs.

Two banners debuted: Deepnight Darkstar Premium Precise Scan and Modifier Resonance Regular Scan. The former will feature Hel exclusively along with Zenkibo, Tsukuyoi, and Shu until August 22, 2023.

On the other hand, the latter banner will feature S-grade AblaZe - Tyr until August 11, 2023. All featured characters will receive a boosted drop rate.

New Gameplay Contents

Zenkibo Tengu debuts in Aether Gazer via the Where the Butterfly Belongs event. (Image via Yostar Games)

The new gameplay contents are listed below:

Five new Chapters for the Causality Survey mode were added, including Sasanami: Fireworks , Sasanami: Dreams , and more.

, , and more. Three new difficulty levels, XI, XII, and XIII, were added to Hazard Zone Cleaning.

This latest update added two new difficulty levels - Distorted Dreams I and II and two new bosses - Pilgrim and Purifier .

and two new bosses - . New Ultimate Skillchains Comet Circling for Hel and Zenkibo

for Hel and Zenkibo New Sigils Eljudnir and Virgo’s Meter were introduced.

were introduced. New Functors 5-Star Elf Muriel and Shikigami for Hel and Zenkibo were added.

Additionally, Hel's limited-time outfit Butterfly Dreams will be available for purchase until September 4, 2023. Zenbiko's outfit Sungleam is also available in the shop as a permanent addition in Aether Gazer.

A seven-day login campaign has also gone live in Aether Gazer with the event. Players logging in for seven days during the event will receive various daily rewards, including Coolant, Ain Soph Coin, and more.