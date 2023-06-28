Aether Gazer Countertide Whalesong event: Release date, new content, and more

Aether Gazer is a new mobile game developed by Yongshi and published by Yostar. This action RPG title has introduced a two-part event in its latest version 1.1 update, Countertide Whalesong, featuring plenty of fresh content, including new Modifiers, an event story, outfits and trials, and more. As an Administrator, you have to assemble a three-squad team of Modifiers with unique skills and abilities.

The story occurs in a dystopian Earth threatened by evil computer viruses known as Visbanes lurk. With the new event in line, you can earn valuable resources as rewards by completing missions, doing dailies, exploring new terrains, and more. This article discusses all new content arriving in Aether Gazer in its version 1.1 update.

Aether Gazer: All new content and rewards in the Countertide Whalesong event

Aether Gazer’s Countertide Whalesong event runs in two parts, starting on June 27, 2023, at 16:00 (UTC-7) and ending on August 1, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC-7). Several event-exclusive modes, including exploration and parkour, are available. It also features character trials, allowing you to understand your operations and skills.

Along with event completion rewards, you can also get valuable items by logging into the game daily. These rewards will help beginners continue their journey in this gacha game. That said, here are all the details of Countertide Whalesong events:

Event Story and New Modes

The following events are accessible until August 1, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC-7):

Desert Island

It is the latest event story and takes place after a shipwreck. The disaster left the investigating team led by the Administrator stranded on a deserted island. You can engage in island exploration, battle with enemies, and earn rewards upon completing this event. Clearing levels for the first time grant these specific rewards, including Oceanic Echoes, Sephirah Crystals, Shifted Stars, and more.

Storm Beacon and Unnamed Island Exploration

Storm Beacon and Unnamed Island are event-exclusive Aether Gazer events called Casualty Survey. The former map features a new sea terrain, which you can enter using a newly introduced Underwater Scanner. Exploring these maps rewards in-game items, including Ain Soph Coins, Shifted Stars, Oceanic Echoes, and more.

Azure Catch and Oceanic Survey

Azure Catch and Oceanic Survey are gold miner and parkour modes, respectively. In gold miner mode, you can unlock event rewards, including Battle Records T3, Sephirah Crystals T3, Origin Radiances, and more by grabbing selected rewards in this gacha game.

On the other hand, you must destroy Visbanes on the road, earning points in the parkour mode. You can clear the level sooner and get valuable Aether Gazer items, including Shifted Stars, Lost Seedbanes, and more.

Access Key Boost

Access Key, a unique item, enhances the Modifiers’ combat capabilities in this mobile action title. The Cryptics developed three new batches of Boost Chips, which can be implanted into the Access Key. Administrators can test these chips by equipping them with three chosen Modifiers and pitting them against three respective enemies. Assigning Modifiers according to the team member’s affinities will help complete the data collection work successfully.

New Characters and Outfits

S and A-Grade Modifiers

Two new banners – Rolling Waves Precise Scan and Modifier Resonance Regular Scan will feature Waverender-Skadi and Early Sakura - Ookuninushi, respectively. Both these Modifiers will receive a boosted drop rate during the period.

The Rolling Wave banner also features these A-Grade Modifiers – Thundertusk- Kali, Drifting Flurry - Leviathan, and The Glare - Apollo. They will also receive a boosted drop rate.

The Rolling Waves banner goes live in Aether Gazer until July 18, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC-7). On the other hand, Modifier Resonance Regular Scan will be available until July 11, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC-7).

Character Trials

You can play the trial stages in this mobile RPG title for the following characters until July 11, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC-7):

Waverender - Skadi

Thudertusk - Kali

Drifting Flurry - Leviathan

The Glare - Apollo

Character Outfits

The limited-event outfits – Summer Lovin’ for Jin-ei - Kuninotokotachi and Summer Bush for Early Sakura - Ookuninushi will be available in the shop until August 1, 2023, 15:00 (UTC-7). New limited packs for Waverender - Skadi will also be available until July 18, 2023, 5:00 (UTC -7).

Players can enjoy the Cooperating Contract event until July 31, 2023, at 4:40 (UTC-7) in Aether Gazer. This event presents specific tasks that earn battle pass experience and rewards. Additionally, it will also feature a 5-Star Functor for Synchronic - Vasuki.

Log-In Bonus Rewards

The following Aether Gazer items will be available as rewards by doing dailies until August 1, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC-7):

First-Day Login: Coolant (L) × 2

Second-Day Login: Ain Soph Coin × 20000

Third-Day Login: Sigil Core × 10

Fourth-Day Login: Coolant (L) × 2

Fifth-Day Login: Spirit Extract T3 × 6

Sixth-Day Login: Sephirah Crystal T × 6

Seventh-Day Login: Shifted Star × 6

The Countertide Whalesong event is accessible if you have reached Level 30 and above. Aether Gaezer is available to download for Android and iOS from their respective app stores.

