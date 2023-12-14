Aether Gazer tier list (December 2023)

Aether Gazer, developed by Yostar Games, is a mobile action gacha game set in a futuristic world. As an Administrator, you collect characters called Modifiers and make a squad of three to fight against Visbanes. Yostar regularly updates the titles and introduces new modifiers. As of December 2023, the game boasts a lineup of over 30 Modifiers, with regular updates enhancing the gaming experience.

The latest update, Dreams Undreamed, introduced Thor Modifier to the meta. Choosing the best Modifier to use and upgrade with an ever-changing meta might confuse some players.

Hence, this article helps you choose the best characters for December 2023. It ranks all Aether Gazer characters into a tier list according to their battle prowess in the current meta.

Roaring Thunder Thor and Darkstar Hel are the best Modifiers in Aether Gazer for December 2023

Aether Gazer Modifiers can unleash their skills with combat resources. Each character possesses one of these combat resources: Rage, Divine Grace, Traces, and Energy. They have varying ranks from the lowest to the highest Omega. You can ascend the Modifiers’ ranks and upgrade their in-game level, Access Keys, and Sigils, making them more potent.

With all this in mind, all Aether Gazer characters are classified into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha game lists, the C tier includes the weakest characters in the current meta, and SS offers the strongest.

SS-tier

Roaring Thunder Thor debuted in the latest update, Dream Undreamed. (Image via Yostar)

SS-tier offers the best Modifiers in the title's current meta. You can clear any chapter and farming stage conveniently. Your squad will always achieve victory in this RPG with the following Modifiers:

Roaring Thunder Thor

Darkstar Hel

Phantasmal Dawn Hera

Puppet Master Hades

Shinri Tsukoyomi

S-tier

Early Sakura Ookuninushi falls under the S-tier. (Image via Yostar)

S-tier are the second-best fighters overpowering every other character than those in the SS-tier of this mobile gacha title’s tier list. They can become as powerful as SS-tier with proper upgrades, but they require most of your resources.

Rahu Asura

Arctic Abyss Poseidon

Living Soul Osiris

Early Sakura Ookuninushi

Backflowing Oceanus

Jackal Anubis

A-tier

Flowfly Mist Shu falls under the A tier in the December 2023 tier list. (Image via Yostar)

The A-tier characters might not be as powerful as SS and S-tier, but they can help you clear most stages. You must upgrade whenever possible to achieve victories with the following A-tier Modifiers:

Ablaze Tyr

Tidal Song Poseidon

Shinku Buzenbo Tengu

Airgetiam Nuadha

Countertide Leviathan

Flowfly Mist Shu

Chord of Convallaria Athena

Cleansing Wind Enlil

Rage Serpent Marduk

B-tier

Comet R4Y Zenkibo Tengu in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The B-tier characters are not powerful enough to make you progress with the content of this mobile action title. They are worthless after you reach the mid-game stages. You must be skilled and use proper strategies to win battles with them.

Ailuros Bastet

Jin-ei Kuninotokotachi

Ryugiri Kagutsuchi

Archaic Oath Verthandi

Waverender Skadi

Drowsie Oneiroi

Enlightening Heimdall

Wasteland Friend Kingu

The Innocence Osiris

Gusty Lance Shu

Thundertusk Kali

Comet R4Y Zenkibo Tengu

Windwalker Hermes

C-tier

Drifting Flurry Leviathan in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The worst Modifiers are listed under the C-tier. These characters don’t perform well in any situation; therefore, it’s recommended to dispose of them sooner and obtain those ranking at SS, S, and A tiers.

Sakubo Tsukuyomi

Frost Fang Vidar

Dark Mistletoe Hodur

The Glare Apollo

Drifting Flurry Leviathan

Corc Rage Sobek

Radiant Feather Hera

Surefire Zenkibo Tengu

New Pact Verthandi

That concludes our Aether Gazer tier list for December 2023.