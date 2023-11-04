Outerplane tier list: All characters ranked (November 2023)

Outerplane, developed by Smilegate, was globally released on May 23, 2023. It features RPG elements in turn-based strategy combat mechanics with visually stunning 3D designs and anime-style cutscenes.

You play K, who seeks revenge on Princess Stella after she betrayed him for the First King’s treasure. As the story unfolds, you collect characters, build a team, and fight various enemies.

The gacha offers over 40 characters with upgradable abilities and unique Battle roles. However, choosing the best from such a massive roster can be daunting. Fret not, as this article divides all units into different tiers according to their battle prowess to help you build a formidable team.

Veronica & Valentine rank highest in the Outerplane tier list for November 2023

Outerplane characters have one of these Battle types: Ranger, Defender, Striker, Mage, and Healer. The enemies and characters possess unique elemental types—Fire, Water, Earth, Light, and Dark—that have pros and cons against each other. Here are the details:

Fire deals 20% additional damage to Earth

Earth to Water

Water to Fire

On the other hand, Light and Dark are strong against each other and don't provide additional damage to the elemental types listed above.

With that in mind, you can find all units divided into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers herein. Like other gachas, the SS-tier comprises characters that have no match in the current meta. In contrast, B-tier offers those with little to no utility in the battles.

SS-tier

Veronica in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

If you have the following characters, use them without hesitation because they make the PvE content in this gacha game like a cakewalk. Moreover, they perform exceptionally well in other game modes. Equip them with your best gear, upgrade them as much as possible, and any enemy will be beaten to a pulp.

Veronica

Valentine

Tamara

Leo

Noa

Notia

Aer

Mene

Stella

Ame

S-tier

Hanbyul Lee in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

S-tier units are the next best fighters who can help you in the revenge quest conveniently. Since they are less robust than SS-tier units, you must invest most of your resources in them to win every battle of this mobile RPG.

HanByul Lee

K

Rin

Astei

Tio

Eternal

Alice

Laplace

Beth

Eliza

Cindy

Lyla

Marian

Akari

A-tier

Maxwell in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

A-tier characters are a great addition to your Outerplane team. However, they don't fit every situation or game mode. Use them cautiously, and it’s best to upgrade them at every opportunity to dish out significant damage from enemies.

Maxwell

Claire

Part

Christina

Dolly

Sterope

Iris

Saeran

B-tier

Rico in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

The B-tier characters are great fighters in the early stages of this anime-style game. They provide little utility, and you can invest your resources in them. However, that is until you have SS, S, and A-tier fighters to add to your team.

Rico

Yuri

Naru Kang

Eva

Shu

Laine

Francesca

Ritri

Pasketh

Idith

Snow

Rhona

C-tier

Kate in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

The worst performers are in this tier. There's not much to say about these units except to replace them with characters from higher tiers to win more matches in this strategy title.

Siga

Kate

Fenrir

Flamberge

Sofia

Philia

Orox

Tanya

Lisha

Alpha

Bleu

Gizam

Lily

Vera

Adeli

Smilegate regularly updates the game with new banners, characters, and content, which shifts the power and balance of the current meta. Additionally, since the developers nerf or buff existing characters, the tier list changes with every update.