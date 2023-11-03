Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list (November 2023)

NetherRealm Studios expanded the franchise lore with Mortal Kombat Onslaught. Released on October 17 for Android and iOS, the game features iconic fighters from the wildly popular Mortal Kombat series. In this RPG, you can challenge players worldwide in PvP and unfurl the new narrative in Story, along with Chasm and Boss Tower modes.

Regardless of the mode, selecting, upgrading, and including the best fighters in your roster is the only key to winning. However, the process might be daunting, with over 40 characters on offer. To dispel the conundrum, this article ranks all Mortal Kombat characters into different tiers based on their combat prowess.

Scorpion and Sindel reign supreme in the Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list for November 2023

Mortal Kombat Onslaught divides each unit into four classes: Warrior, Assassin, Attacker, Sniper, Support, and Defender. They define the playstyle of each fighter on the battlefield. You can trigger their Special Skills by tapping its icon while they automatically unleash the basic attack. Additionally, they possess unique elemental types, Mind, Body, and Spirit, which have distinct pros and cons.

With that in mind, this article divides all fighters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. The SS-tiers are the cream of the crop, whereas C-tiers are better left untouched.

SS tier

Scorpion in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm)

The Mortal Kombat Onslaught fighters that fall into this tier are the best in the current meta. You can rely on them to eliminate enemies and breeze through the story. Upgrade them and reserve your best gear to enhance their prowess.

Scorpion

Sindel

Hellfire Scorpion

Goro

Undying Shao Kahn

Deadeye Erron Black

Razor Hat Kung Lao

Shang Tsung

S-tier

Arctika Sub Zero in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm)

If you do not have any SS-tier fighters, use the S-tier ones without hesitation. Although less robust than SS, they can change the tide of the battles. S-tier are the second-best Mortal Kombat fighters in this RPG.

Arctika Sub Zero

Fire Support Jax

Fire God Liu Kang

Erron Black

Shao Kahn

Quan Chi

Camouflage Sonya Blade

Skarlet

Raiden

Frost

Kung Lao

Wind God Fujin

Cryomancer Lin Kuei

Noob Saibot

A-tier

Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm)

Despite sitting third, you should not overlook these selections while building a team. They perform well in certain situations, and upgrading and equipping them with proper gear can make A-tier a valuable addition to your lineup.

Cryomancer Lin Kuei

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Sonya Blade

Kano

Firestarter Black Dragon

Jax

Master Shaolin Monk

Sniper Black Dragon

Sub Zero

Liu Kang

Jade

Mileena

Nightwolf

Tanya

B-tier

Baraka in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm)

B-tier Mortal Kombat fighters do not provide much utility in mid and end-game, with their influence confined to early game stages. However, it’s best not to use your resources on their upgrades. Utilize them only if you lack SS, S, and A-tier fighters.

Royal Guard Shokan Warrior

Baraka

Elite Guard Shao Soldier

Fujin

Lancer Shokan Warrior

Blademistress Shokan Warrior

C-tier

Deadly Spirit (Image via NetherRealm)

The C-tier fighters rank last because they provide little to no utility. Beginners of this gacha game can use them to gain a better grasp on the meta and learn the ropes. Players should quickly employ better units from SS, S, and A-tiers.

Deadly Spirit

Guardian Spirit

Sergeant Special Forces

Mending Spirit

Brute Tarkatan Warrior

Medic Special Forces

It’s worth noting that the Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list changes with every update. Developers at NetherRealm introduce new fighters and nerf or buff the existing ones, which alters the rankings.

Additionally, it’s advisable to use the characters that match your playstyle. However, lower-tier options will require constant upgrades to have a sustained influence on your team.