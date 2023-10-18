Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list (October 2023) and guide to reroll

Mortal Kombat Onslaught is a newly released RPG title developed by NetheRrealm Studios and published by Warner Bros.Games. Launched on October 17, 2023, for Android and iOS devices, this title features a brand-new story in the Mortal Kombat franchise with full-motion cinematic cutscenes and real-time team-based combat mechanics. You can engage in PvP, Story, Boss Tower, and Chasm modes in this game.

This title features over 40 characters from the MK franchise. You can summon them from the in-game gacha system, equip them with relics, and upgrade their in-game level and skills to enhance their combat prowess. This article ranks each fighter according to their battle prowess, helping you create a formidable squad to conveniently take down waves of enemies.

All Mortal Kombat Onslaught fighters ranked from best to worst

An in-game screenshot of Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Mortal Kombat Onslaught features Mortal Kombat characters that have one of these types: Mind, Body, and Spirit. Each fighter also has their playstyle defined by one of four classes: Attacker, Warrior, Assassin, Sniper, Support, and Defender. They also possess Auto, Passive, and Special skills.

Considering all these factors, this tier list categorizes all characters into tiers SS, S, A, B, and C. Like other RPG titles' tier lists, you will find the most robust units in SS and the weakest ones in the C tier.

SS tier

The following characters are the most robust in this game's current meta. Include them in your roster, upgrade them, equip them with gears, and you can breeze through any stage. Here are the characters in the SS tier:

(Fire God) Liu Kang

(Hellfire) Scorpion

(Wind God) Fujin

(Revenant) Kitana

(Razor Hat) Kung Lao

Shao Kahn

Sindel

(Arctika) Sub-Zero

(Undying) Shao Kahn

(Shadowmancer) Noob Saibot

Goro

S tier

S-tier Mortal Kombat Onslaught fighters are the next best options you can include in your team. Although they're less potent than SS fighters, equipping them with robust gears as well as relics and maxing out their upgrades can make them equally powerful.

(Deadeye) Erron Black

Erron Black

Frost

Noob Saibot

Quan Chi

Raiden

Skarlet

Cyrax

Cyber Smoke

(War Fan) Kitana

A tier

The A tier includes average fighters in this gacha title. They can help you clear this game's early stages conveniently but might face some difficulties in its mid-game. You should upgrade them at every opportunity to yield winning results. The A tier includes these characters:

(Fire Support) Jax

General Kotal

Jade

Johnny Cage

Kung Lao

Scorpion

(Camouflage) Sonya Blade

Sub Zero

Shang Tsung

Tanya

B tier

B-tier fighters are below average; use them only if you lack SS, S, and A-tier units. It’s best not to use your resources on them. Here are the characters in the B tier:

Kitana

Baraka

(Firestarter) Black Dragon

Fujin

Jax

Kano

Liu Kang

(Cryomancer) Lin Kuei

Mileena

Nightwolf

(Royal Guard) Shokan Warrior

(Blademistress) Shokan Warrior

(Master) Shaolin Monk

Flesh Undead

C tier

The following Mortal Kombat Onslaught C-tier units are great for beginners in this mobile action title. Use them to familiarize yourself with this title's gameplay and to understand the meta. These units provide little to no utility:

(Sniper) Black Dragon

(Medic) Special Forces

(Sergeant) Special Forces

(Lancer) Shokan Warrior

(Elite Guard) Shao Soldier

(Guardian) Spirit

(Deadly) Spirit

(Mending) Spirit

Sonya Blade

(Brute) Tarkatan Warrior

Overload Cyber Lin Kuei

It’s important to note that the Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list will not remain the same. This is because NetherRealm will introduce new characters with updates, which alters the ranks of existing ones.

Moreover, this tier list only provides a general idea of the current meta. You can use whichever units you want. However, ensure you upgrade them whenever possible; this is the best strategy to win more matches.

A step-by-step guide to rerolling in Mortal Kombat Onslaught

Steps to reroll in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Rerolling is a simple trick gacha gamers can use to obtain their desired characters. Here are the steps to doing so in this title:

After installing the app, log in with your guest account.

Complete the tutorial and perform your first summon, which will drop a 5-star character.

If you’re playing on Android, go to settings and clear the app’s data. On iOS, uninstall and reinstall the game from the App Store.

Repeat the above-listed steps until you obtain the desired character.