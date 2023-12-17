Another Eden tier list (December 2023)

Another Eden is a JRPG title developed by Wright Flyer Studios, featuring gacha mechanics that allow gamers to obtain characters called Heroes. This title has over 100 characters. Moreover, in the December 7, 2023 update, Wright Flyer Studios introduced four new Heroes.
Each character in this title possesses one of these skills: Piercing, Slash, Blunt, and Magic. The units are categorized into seven elements: Wind, Fire, Crystal, Shade, Thunder, Earth, and Water. While some characters possess one, others have multiple, and a few don’t have even one element.
This article places all Another Eden Heroes in various tiers according to each unit's battle prowess.
Velette and Yakumo top the Another Eden tier list for December 2023
All Another Eden Heroes have one of four roles: Damage Dealer, Offense Support, Defense Support, and Healer. They also come in varying rarities, with the lowest being 3-star and the highest 5-star. Moreover, some characters come in different versions: Another Style (AS) and Extra Style (ES).
This article divides all characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. You can find the strongest units in SS and the weakest ones in C tier, like other gacha games' tier lists.
SS-tier
These units stand out most in the current meta and can breeze through this game’s content. Use them however you want, and you will win every battle in this mobile RPG title.
- Velette: Thunder
- Yakumo: Shade
- Aisha: Fire, Water
- Iphi: Fire, Shade
- Tsukiha (AS): Fire
- Necoco (AS): Earth
- Otoha (AS): Earth
- Mayu: Water
- Flammelapis (AS): Water
- Azami (AS): Wind
- Alma: Crystal
- Hismena (AS): Crystal
- Shion (AS): Fire
- Flammelapis: Water
- Suzette (ES): Fire
- Toova (AS): Earth
- Suzette (AS): Wind
- Isuka (ES): Fire, Shade
- Daisy: Earth
- Kikyo (AS): Wind
- Melina (ES): Water, Thunder
- Premaya (AS): Water, Thunder
- Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal
- Cynthia (AS): Wind
- Dewey (AS): Fire, Crystal
- Isuka (AS): Earth, Shade
- Nagi (ES): Water, Crystal
- Garambarrel: Wind
- Garambarrel (AS): Wind
- Ewella: Water, Crystal
- Dunarith (AS): Wind
- Pizzica: Fire
- Chiyo (AS): Earth
- Nikeh (AS): Water
- Cerrine (AS): Earth
- Shigure (AS): Water
- Nagi (AS): Earth
- Mighty (AS): Water
- Ciel (AS): Earth
- Philo: Water
- Ewan (AS): Fire
- Azami (AS): Wind
- Renri (AS): Fire
- Akane (AS): Fire
- Foran (AS): Water
- Yukino (AS): Water
- Yukino: Water
- Lokido (AS): Earth
- Laclair (AS): Water
- Tsukiha (AS): Fire
- Hismena (AS): Water
- Tsukiha (ES): Wind
- Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade
- Yuna (AS): Water
- Miyu (AS): Fire
- Miyu (ES): Earth, Thunder
- Tiramisu (AS): Earth
- Skull: Thunder
- Shanie (AS): Water
- Tsubame (AS): Earth
- Hozuki (AS): Fire
- Anabel (AS): Water
- Rosetta (AS): Fire
- Shannon (AS): Wind
- Shannon (AS): Earth
- Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal
- Aldo: Fire
- Myunfa (AS): Earth
- Radica (AS): Fire
- Myrus (AS): Earth
- Nekoko (AS): Earth
- Radias (AS): Fire
- Kikyo (AS): Wind
- Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder
- Tiramisu: Earth
- Thillelille: Fire, Shade
- Violet: Earth
- Cynthia: Wind
- Myunfa: Earth
- Cyrus: Water
- Biaka: Wind
- Mana: Null
- Deirdre: Earth
- Hardy: Fire
- Hardy (AS): Fire
- Mariel (ES): Crystal
- Mariel: Wind
- Elga: Earth
- Gariyu: Fire
- Myrus: Earth
- Milsha: Earth, Shade
- Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade
- Yipha: Wind
- Yipha (AS): Wind
- Philo (AS): Water
- Orleya AS: Fire, Thunder
- Ewan: Fire
- Yuna: Water
- Ilulu: Wind
- Melody: Wind
- Melissa: Wind, Crystal
- Claude: Wind
- Shannon: Wind
- Melina: Water
- Dewey: Water
- Dewey (AS): Water
- Felmina: Wind
- Bertrand: Earth
S-tier
These Another Eden heroes are the second-best options to clear this game's content. Upgrade them whenever possible to make them as robust as SS-tier units. Here are the characters in this class:
- Felmina (ES): Water
- Soira (AS): Wind
- Eva: Water, Crystal
- Curio: Wind, Shade
- Serge: Null
- Starky: Crystal
- Kid: Fire
- Harle: Fire, Shade
- Levia (AS): Water
- Parisa (AS): Fire
- Heena (AS): Wind
- Alphen: Fire
- Zeviro (AS): Water
- Hismena: Water
- Sheila (AS): Water
- Veina (AS): Wind
- Suzette (AS): Wind
- Claude (AS): Wind
- Claude (ES): Earth
- Melina (AS): Water
- Felmina (AS): Wind
- Shion (AS): Fire
- Ilulu: Wind
- Pizzica (AS): Fire
- Mariel (AS): Wind
- Amy (AS): Wind
- Cetie (AS): Fire
- Zeviro: Water
- Premaya: Earth
- Dunarith: Wind
- Renri: Fire
- Tsukiha: Fire
- Shanie: Water
- Isuka: Wind
- Guildna: Fire
- Sophia: Water
- Lokido: Earth
- Mighty: Water
- Bivette: Fire
- Cetie: Fire
- Shion: Fire
- Nagi: Earth
- Anabel: Water
- Shigure: Water
- Tiramisu (AS): Earth
A-tier
A-tier heroes are less robust than SS or S-tier fighters in this JRPG. Upgrade them at every opportunity to win more battles. These are the characters in the A-tier:
- Laclair: Water
- Morgana: Wind
- Tsubame: Earth
- Lovebird: Fire
- Lovebird (AS): Fire
- Gariyu: Fire
- Rosetta: Fire
- Colette: None
- Lloyd: Fire
- Shionne: Fire
- Isuka (AS): Wind
- Saki (AS): Water
- Toova (AS): Earth
- Elga (AS): Earth
- Ruina (AS): Wind
- Radica: Fire
- Altena: Null
- Philo: Water
- Hozuki: Fire
- Veina: Wind
- Ciel: Earth
- Toova: Earth
- Joker: Fire
- Levia: Water
- Strawboy: Null
B-tier
The heroes in the B-tier are great for playing early chapters. That said, it's advisable to obtain other characters from the SS, S, and A tiers, as soon as possible.Then you can dispose of these units:
- Helena: Earth
- Miyu: Fire
- Riica: Earth
- Bria: Water
- Feinne: Null
- Nopaew: Wind
- Krervo: Null
- Chiyo: Earth
- Erina: Null
- Soira: Wind
- Prai: Null
- Saki: Water
- Pom: Null
- Galliard: Earth
C-tier
These are the weakest characters in this title. They are decent for beginners to understand and familiarize themselves with this title's mechanics and meta. Here are the fighters in this tier:
- Minalca: Fire
- Uquaji: Water
- Nikeh: Water
- Parisa: Fire
- Cerrine: Earth
- Lele: Water
- Sheila: Water
- Foran: Water
- Akane: Fire
- Lingli: Fire
- Zilva: Earth
- Samora: Fire
- Rufus: Fire
- Jade: Fire
- Amy: Wind
- Komachi: Earth
- Cyuca: Wind
- Good Macky: Wind
- Otoha: Earth
- Myron: Earth
- Benedict: Wind
- Yazuki: Wind
- Lovinia: Wind
- Azami: Wind
- Raven: Earth
- Yio: Earth
- Sevyn: Wind
- Miranda: Fire
- Nero: Water
- Rovella: Water
- Nomar: Water
- Denny: Water
- Nonold: Null
- Breeno: Earth
- Ruina: Wind
- Darunis: Wind
That is the end of this Another Eden tier list for December 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists related to mobile RPG games.