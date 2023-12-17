Another Eden tier list (December 2023)

Another Eden is a JRPG title developed by Wright Flyer Studios, featuring gacha mechanics that allow gamers to obtain characters called Heroes. This title has over 100 characters. Moreover, in the December 7, 2023 update, Wright Flyer Studios introduced four new Heroes.

Each character in this title possesses one of these skills: Piercing, Slash, Blunt, and Magic. The units are categorized into seven elements: Wind, Fire, Crystal, Shade, Thunder, Earth, and Water. While some characters possess one, others have multiple, and a few don’t have even one element.

This article places all Another Eden Heroes in various tiers according to each unit's battle prowess.

Velette and Yakumo top the Another Eden tier list for December 2023

All Another Eden Heroes have one of four roles: Damage Dealer, Offense Support, Defense Support, and Healer. They also come in varying rarities, with the lowest being 3-star and the highest 5-star. Moreover, some characters come in different versions: Another Style (AS) and Extra Style (ES).

This article divides all characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. You can find the strongest units in SS and the weakest ones in C tier, like other gacha games' tier lists.

SS-tier

Mayu in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

These units stand out most in the current meta and can breeze through this game’s content. Use them however you want, and you will win every battle in this mobile RPG title.

Velette: Thunder

Yakumo: Shade

Aisha: Fire, Water

Iphi: Fire, Shade

Tsukiha (AS): Fire

Necoco (AS): Earth

Otoha (AS): Earth

Mayu: Water

Flammelapis (AS): Water

Azami (AS): Wind

Alma: Crystal

Hismena (AS): Crystal

Shion (AS): Fire

Flammelapis: Water

Suzette (ES): Fire

Toova (AS): Earth

Suzette (AS): Wind

Isuka (ES): Fire, Shade

Daisy: Earth

Kikyo (AS): Wind

Melina (ES): Water, Thunder

Premaya (AS): Water, Thunder

Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal

Cynthia (AS): Wind

Dewey (AS): Fire, Crystal

Isuka (AS): Earth, Shade

Nagi (ES): Water, Crystal

Garambarrel: Wind

Garambarrel (AS): Wind

Ewella: Water, Crystal

Dunarith (AS): Wind

Pizzica: Fire

Chiyo (AS): Earth

Nikeh (AS): Water

Cerrine (AS): Earth

Shigure (AS): Water

Nagi (AS): Earth

Mighty (AS): Water

Ciel (AS): Earth

Philo: Water

Ewan (AS): Fire

Azami (AS): Wind

Renri (AS): Fire

Akane (AS): Fire

Foran (AS): Water

Yukino (AS): Water

Yukino: Water

Lokido (AS): Earth

Laclair (AS): Water

Tsukiha (AS): Fire

Hismena (AS): Water

Tsukiha (ES): Wind

Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade

Yuna (AS): Water

Miyu (AS): Fire

Miyu (ES): Earth, Thunder

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Skull: Thunder

Shanie (AS): Water

Tsubame (AS): Earth

Hozuki (AS): Fire

Anabel (AS): Water

Rosetta (AS): Fire

Shannon (AS): Wind

Shannon (AS): Earth

Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal

Aldo: Fire

Myunfa (AS): Earth

Radica (AS): Fire

Myrus (AS): Earth

Nekoko (AS): Earth

Radias (AS): Fire

Kikyo (AS): Wind

Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder

Tiramisu: Earth

Thillelille: Fire, Shade

Violet: Earth

Cynthia: Wind

Myunfa: Earth

Cyrus: Water

Biaka: Wind

Mana: Null

Deirdre: Earth

Hardy: Fire

Hardy (AS): Fire

Mariel (ES): Crystal

Mariel: Wind

Elga: Earth

Gariyu: Fire

Myrus: Earth

Milsha: Earth, Shade

Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade

Yipha: Wind

Yipha (AS): Wind

Philo (AS): Water

Orleya AS: Fire, Thunder

Ewan: Fire

Yuna: Water

Ilulu: Wind

Melody: Wind

Melissa: Wind, Crystal

Claude: Wind

Shannon: Wind

Melina: Water

Dewey: Water

Dewey (AS): Water

Felmina: Wind

Bertrand: Earth

S-tier

Parisa in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

These Another Eden heroes are the second-best options to clear this game's content. Upgrade them whenever possible to make them as robust as SS-tier units. Here are the characters in this class:

Felmina (ES): Water

Soira (AS): Wind

Eva: Water, Crystal

Curio: Wind, Shade

Serge: Null

Starky: Crystal

Kid: Fire

Harle: Fire, Shade

Levia (AS): Water

Parisa (AS): Fire

Heena (AS): Wind

Alphen: Fire

Zeviro (AS): Water

Hismena: Water

Sheila (AS): Water

Veina (AS): Wind

Suzette (AS): Wind

Claude (AS): Wind

Claude (ES): Earth

Melina (AS): Water

Felmina (AS): Wind

Shion (AS): Fire

Ilulu: Wind

Pizzica (AS): Fire

Mariel (AS): Wind

Amy (AS): Wind

Cetie (AS): Fire

Zeviro: Water

Premaya: Earth

Dunarith: Wind

Renri: Fire

Tsukiha: Fire

Shanie: Water

Isuka: Wind

Guildna: Fire

Sophia: Water

Lokido: Earth

Mighty: Water

Bivette: Fire

Cetie: Fire

Shion: Fire

Nagi: Earth

Anabel: Water

Shigure: Water

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

A-tier

Isuka (Another Style) in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

A-tier heroes are less robust than SS or S-tier fighters in this JRPG. Upgrade them at every opportunity to win more battles. These are the characters in the A-tier:

Laclair: Water

Morgana: Wind

Tsubame: Earth

Lovebird: Fire

Lovebird (AS): Fire

Gariyu: Fire

Rosetta: Fire

Colette: None

Lloyd: Fire

Shionne: Fire

Isuka (AS): Wind

Saki (AS): Water

Toova (AS): Earth

Elga (AS): Earth

Ruina (AS): Wind

Radica: Fire

Altena: Null

Philo: Water

Hozuki: Fire

Veina: Wind

Ciel: Earth

Toova: Earth

Joker: Fire

Levia: Water

Strawboy: Null

B-tier

Helena in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

The heroes in the B-tier are great for playing early chapters. That said, it's advisable to obtain other characters from the SS, S, and A tiers, as soon as possible.Then you can dispose of these units:

Helena: Earth

Miyu: Fire

Riica: Earth

Bria: Water

Feinne: Null

Nopaew: Wind

Krervo: Null

Chiyo: Earth

Erina: Null

Soira: Wind

Prai: Null

Saki: Water

Pom: Null

Galliard: Earth

C-tier

Lovinia in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

These are the weakest characters in this title. They are decent for beginners to understand and familiarize themselves with this title's mechanics and meta. Here are the fighters in this tier:

Minalca: Fire

Uquaji: Water

Nikeh: Water

Parisa: Fire

Cerrine: Earth

Lele: Water

Sheila: Water

Foran: Water

Akane: Fire

Lingli: Fire

Zilva: Earth

Samora: Fire

Rufus: Fire

Jade: Fire

Amy: Wind

Komachi: Earth

Cyuca: Wind

Good Macky: Wind

Otoha: Earth

Myron: Earth

Benedict: Wind

Yazuki: Wind

Lovinia: Wind

Azami: Wind

Raven: Earth

Yio: Earth

Sevyn: Wind

Miranda: Fire

Nero: Water

Rovella: Water

Nomar: Water

Denny: Water

Nonold: Null

Breeno: Earth

Ruina: Wind

Darunis: Wind

That is the end of this Another Eden tier list for December 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists related to mobile RPG games.