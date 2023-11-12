5 JRPGs to look forward to in 2024

RPGs, or role-playing games, grant players the freedom to develop their character and even personalize the storyline, where the decisions taken by the protagonist determine how the story unfolds. JRPGs (Japanese role-playing games) are typically developed in Japan but share the characteristics of the parent genre. Evergreen franchises like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest have paved the way for modern JRPGs.

An obvious way to differentiate between a JRPG and an RPG game is the anime-inclined gameplay visuals and techniques used in the former, given anime's cultural significance in Japan. Another notable difference is the absence of multiplayer and co-op modes in JRPGs. They also tend to opt for linear storytelling with a fixed narrative, unlike many Western RPGs.

Among the plethora of games releasing in 2024, here are 5 JRPGs you should look out for.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Black Myth: Wukong and 4 other JRPGs releasing in 2024 that you might love

1) Project Mugen

Project Mugen is one of the most anticipated JRPG games of 2024 (Image via Naked Rain)

Project Mugen released a gameplay-reveal trailer earlier this year, giving us a sneak peek into the dystopian Cyberpunk-esque universe of the game. Developed by Naked Rain, this JRPG has managed to keep the entire Genshin Impact fanbase hooked because of the similar anime-esque aesthetics.

Combat in the game involves basic parkour, swinging from building to building, grappling with hooks, and wall climbing, with the mechanics being reminiscent of the earlier Prince of Persia and Spider-Man games. Due to the classic interception and vehicle-driving visuals in the trailer, many users have declared the game an anime version of Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android

Release date: TBD

2) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is set for a summer 2024 release (Image via Game Science)

Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong released its first trailer three years back in 2020. The environment and character designs of the upcoming game are based on one of Chinese literature’s greatest works, a classic novel named Journey to the West. The title is set for a summer 2024 release on PC and all consoles.

Every trailer released thus far has implied that the game will have a dark fantasy setting, with multiple massive boss fights serving as a crucial component of the gameplay. The player is seen to be in control of a monkey, based on the Monkey King Sun Wukong, the protagonist in Journey to the West. An interesting aspect of the gameplay is that the player can shapeshift into a cicada or a giant monster based on their requirements.

Platform: PC and all consoles

Release Date: TBD

3) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3 released in 2006 (Image via PlayStation Universe)

Taking inspiration from the gameplay mechanics of the original Persona 3 game, which was released in 2006, Persona 3 Reload will bring back the core elements of role-playing and social simulation people love. Alongside the mechanics, the interface and environment design will be carried over from Persona 5, P-Studio's final Persona game.

Early previews of the game have garnered praise for its faithfulness to the original release. The improved visuals and updated gameplay have drawn critical acclaim, but the remade music has not received a favorable response.

Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox series X and S

Release date: February 2, 2024

4) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set for an early 2024 release (Image via Reddit || Ryu Ga Gotoku)

This third-person, open-world action/adventure RPG with a turn-based combat system is set to be the ninth main and nineteenth overall installment in the Like a Dragon video game series, which was formerly known as the Yakuza series. Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku studio, the game is set for an early 2024 release.

Other than the introduction of dual protagonists in the storyline, gameplay mostly remains similar to previous titles in the series. The open-world setting of the game will feature several events that are a continuation of the previous installment, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox series X and S

Release Date: January 26, 2024

5) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release on February 29, 2024, exclusively for PS5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth back in 2022. The publisher is remaking the original Final Fantasy VII, which was first released in 1997 for the PlayStation, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth being the second title in the planned trilogy.

The game will have an open-world structure, and the storyline will connect to the plot points of previous installments while featuring similar character designs. Along with the features of the original game, this one has notable character advancements and a greatly enhanced perspective from Cloud Strife's point of view.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled to release on February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Platform: PS5

Release Date: February 29, 2024