Is Goddess of Victory Nikke Worth playing in 2024?

Goddess of Victory Nikke, an RPG third-person shooter title by Shift Up, was released for mobile devices on November 4, 2022. The title has also been available to play on PC since February 15, 2023. With over 5 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store, it’s one of the most popular gacha games in the world.

It offers multiple game modes: PvP in the Arena and PvE in the Campaign, Lost Sector, Interception, Simulation, and more. There is no lack of content in Goddess of Victory Nikke for players; however, is it still worth playing in 2024?

For players pondering, this article presents the reasons that make this title worthwhile to have a great time in 2024.

Goddess of Victory NIKKE: Should you play this gacha in 2024?

Shift Up regularly updates Goddess of Victory Nikke with fresh content, introducing new side stories, events, Nikkes, and fun mini-games every month. Nikke fans have also had the opportunity to play the collaboration events with the Chainsaw Man anime series and another gacha RPG, NieR Automata.

Goddess of Victory Nikke's world and characters are meticulously designed and can impress anyone; even their chibi variants look super cool. The Live 2D art, cutscenes, and flashy combat animations line up perfectly to provide a pleasing visual spectacle.

The developer also regularly collects players’ feedback through surveys and tries their best to satisfy the player base with necessary improvements and the addition of new features. One such instance is making the Memory of Goddess mini-game a permanent feature in 2024.

With that said, let’s look at some reasons why Goddess of Victory Nikke is worth playing in 2024.

Gripping Narrative

Goddess of Victory Nikke’s plot is simple: players take the role of a commander, collect Nikkes (in-game characters), and fight Raptures to save the world. Raptures are mechanical alien beings who invaded Earth and left the surface inhabitable, driving humans to near extinction. So, surviving humans built The ARK, an underground city ruled by a central government.

While the plot seems nothing out of the box, its narrative is well-written, full of twists, and can sometimes make one emotional. Most of the story’s parts play out like a visual novel. Additionally, some even showcase fabulous anime-style cutscenes, giving the story a more immersive feel. The dialog and voice acting are top-notch, and the background music is like icing on the cake.

Combat and Gameplay

The combat system is simple, easy to learn, and one can get used to it quickly. It is because there is not much to understand about it. Players deploy a squad of Five Nikkes to fight Raptures. Each has their preferred firearm types: Assault Rifle, Sniper, Rocket Launcher, Submachine Gun, and Shotgun.

The Nikkes take cover, and the player can control one at a time to actively shoot at enemies while the remaining do it automatically. Shooting can be done by tapping the screen and placing the gun’s crosshair on enemies.

Goddess of Victory Nikke also offers various game modes to keep players engaged and farm for materials. PVE game modes include Interception, Simulation Room, Tribe Towers, Lost Sector, and Solo Raids.

The title also offers PvP game mode in the Arena, and one can also play online with global players in Coordinated Operation and Union Raids.

One can also learn more about each Nikke’s unique personality and unfold their background stories by interacting with them in-game.

Gacha system

An in-game screenshot of gacha's probability rate in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

The Nikkes have three rarities, from the lowest Rare (R) and SR (Super Rare) to the highest SSR (Super Super Rare). The drop rate of SSR is 4%, SR is 43%, and R is 53%. Players can recruit new Nikkes from Ordinary Recruit and Special Recruit with Gems or Vouchers and Social Recruit with social points (obtainable from in-game friends once daily).

The gacha doesn’t have any pity system; instead, it features a mileage system. Players can obtain mileage tickets by summoning on the Special and Ordinary Recruit banners. They can use it to exchange them for any Nikkes at the mileage shop.

One can also get new Nikkes with Mold items, which can be acquired by completing various tasks, accumulating a specified number, and using them to get new characters.

To sum up, Goddess of Victory Nikke provides a great gaming experience with its visuals, narrative, and lots of content with regular updates. That said, the title is not free from criticism and a few underwhelming aspects. The prices of packages at the in-app store, Cash Shop, might be pricey for many. Additionally, the title can become too grindy in the end-game stages.

However, the developer is committed to providing the best experience for the fans. They regularly introduce QOL improvements, bug fixes, and optimizations and add new features in response to players’ feedback.

