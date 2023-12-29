Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid Season 9 explored

Set to introduce a new Solo Raid season soon, Goddess of Victory: Nikke will be challenging players with new adversaries and powerful bosses. Defeating them will require strategic and skillful gameplay. The Solo Raid will feature two difficulty levels: Normal and Challenge modes, and finishing the former will give you access to the latter. Once you complete these modes, you can earn numerous coveted items based on your performance.

The developer, Shift Up, will unfold Solo Raid Season 9 in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which will begin on January 4, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC+9) and last until January 11, 2024, at 04:59 (UTC+9).

This article will discuss everything that has been made public about this upcoming Solo Raid season in the game.

New Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid Season 9 features and more details explored

Shift Up recently announced the upcoming Solo Raid Season 9's features via the game's social media handles. According to a recent official post, the new boss will be Material H. Equipped with Iron properties, its weakness will be wind. Furthermore, Nikkes with Rocket Launchers (RL) or Machine Guns (MG) are recommended to fight against this demon.

Defeating Material H will reward you with 3x Special Frames and a Harmony Cube material. Below is the boss' Rapture attack mode:

Material H can spawn Raptures while creating a barrier. To take it down, defeat the summoned creatures.

These summoned Raptures are capable of defending themselves skilfully, but have low HP.

The Turrets that regularly appear must be intercepted to prevent them from causing self-destruction, as they inflict significant damage.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid's Normal and Challenge mode explained

New Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid boss, Material H (Image via Shift Up)

Normal Mode: The Solo Raid's Normal Mode comprises seven levels that progressively get harder. While the first phase has 17 million HP, the last has 329. Also, the mode allows just three entries per day, and you can fight the boss with up to five teams within a single entry. It's worth noting that the mode doesn't let you reuse a Nikke between these teams.

If you fail to defeat the boss within these three entries, it'll reset its HP the next day, and you'll have to start over.

Challenge mode: The Challenge mode delivers a level synced to 400 to your Nikkes. It features a single interception-like combat with the boss instead of in stages like Normal mode. Moreover, the amount of damage you inflict on the boss in all battles decides your ranking and rewards in the mode.

The Challenge mode also allows only three entries per day. Furthermore, it lets you hit the boss up to five times, but restricts you from reusing a Nikke between these hits.

Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated regarding fresh events in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.