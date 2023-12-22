Goddess of Victory: Nikke's new Union Raid explained

Goddess of Victory: Nikke went through a maintenance break on December 13, 2023, incorporating an update. It was programmed to ensure a seamless and enhanced gaming experience for players while fixing a few bug issues. Also, it introduced a new Union Raid, which will begin on December 29, 2023, at 12:00:00 (UTC+9), and last until January 4, 2024, 04:59 (UTC+9).

The Union Raid is an in-game mode, only accessible to those with level 3 Unions or higher. It pits each member of a Union against progressively tougher adversaries, and defeating them rewards players with Union Chips that can be used to redeem various items at the in-game shop. Also, during Union Raid, no member can either leave or be removed from a Union.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the latest Union Raid introduced in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's latest Union Raid explained

In the Union Raid, Goddess of Victory: Nikke challenges players with new Raptures, earth's domineering mechanical species and the main antagonists in the game. Defeating them yields Union Chips, which can be redeemed for various rewards in the in-game shop, such as Recruit Vouchers and development materials.

Below are the details about the new lineup of Raptures in the latest Union Raid:

Rapture 1) Lord Class: Armstrong

The Armstrong is a Rapture with a pair of gigantic arms equipped with numerous weapons. Wait for the appropriate moment before attacking it, and you'll receive less damage.

Weakness: Water

Water Range: Near

Rapture 2) Lord Class: Porter

The Porter is a Rapture with many egg masses. To defeat it, you should quickly perform interception before they begin emitting lasers.

Weakness: Water

Water Range: Mid

Rapture 3) Tyrant Class: Grave Digger

According to the official post that revealed these Raptures, the Grave Digger is a monster who rules the underground world. To defeat it, stopping its colossal drill's movements is advised.

Weakness: Iron

Iron Range: Far

Rapture 4) Lord Class: Rebuild Vulcan R

To win over Rebuild Vulcan R, you must attack its outer casing from a close distance. Otherwise, as the post claims, defeating it will be a next-to-impossible task.

Weakness: Wind

Wind Range: Near

Rapture 5) Tyrant Class: Storm Bringer

The Storm Bringer is another Rapture that won't be easy to defeat in the latest Union Raid. Claimed to be a thunderbird who rules the sky, the Rapture can summon lightning and burn its targets to the ground.

Weakness: Iron

Iron Range: Far

These are the new Raptures you will face in the latest Union Raid in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Additionally, since the December 13 update's maintenance break restricted players from entering the game, the developer has compensated the community with many rewards for the inconvenience. Hence, you can use them to upgrade your weapons, which will help you defeat the mentioned Raptures in the latest Union Raid.

