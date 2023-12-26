New Goddess of Victory: Nikke Login event explored

Goddess of Victory: Nikke will unravel a new update on December 28, 2023, introducing fresh Nikkes, costumes, and the main story events called New Year New Sword. The game will receive the patch after a brief maintenance break, which will be implemented between 11:00 and 15:00 (UTC+9). Additionally, while the main story event goes live after the update, Nikke's banners will be released on January 1, 2024.

New Year New Sword also features the Daily Login event, which offers various rewards, and this article will discuss its features and other details.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's Daily Login event explained

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's forthcoming update will feature the Daily Login New Days event, which will stay live for seven days. Beginning on December 28, 2023 (after the server maintenance), it'll end on January 11, 2024, at 04:49 (UTC+9). In this event, all you need to do is log into the game for seven days.

Below are the rewards offered in the event:

Day 1: Gem x 300

Gem x 300 Day 2: Credit (12H) x 1, Battle Data set (12H) x 1, and Core Dust (12H) x 1

Credit (12H) x 1, Battle Data set (12H) x 1, and Core Dust (12H) x 1 Day 3: Memorial Badge x 5 and Central Government Supply Chest I x 12

Memorial Badge x 5 and Central Government Supply Chest I x 12 Day 4: Skill Manual Selection Box x 10 and Burst Manual Selection Box x 10

Skill Manual Selection Box x 10 and Burst Manual Selection Box x 10 Day 5: Skill Manual I x 180, Skill Manual II x 120, and Skill Manual III x 60

Skill Manual I x 180, Skill Manual II x 120, and Skill Manual III x 60 Day 6 : Burst Manual I x 90, Burst Manual II x 60, and Burst Manual III x 30

: Burst Manual I x 90, Burst Manual II x 60, and Burst Manual III x 30 Day 7: Advanced Recruit Voucher x 10

Note that logging into the game on these days will yield the corresponding rewards. However, earning the Advanced Recruit Vouchers will require seven days of consecutive logins.

What are the other events Goddess of Victory: Nikke will feature in the upcoming update?

Below are the other events incorporated in the upcoming update in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

1) New Year New Sword event

The New Year New Sword story event will arrive in the game after the server maintenance, lasting until January 11, 2024 (UTC-9). The story deals with Scarlet, whom the commanders meet at the New Year party in the Outpost.

Players can visit the New Year New Sword event page and complete its stages to win rewards, which can be redeemed at the Event Shop with various items, such as Recruit Vouchers and skill enhancement materials.

2) Full Burst Day event

This New Year event will begin on December 30, 2023, at 5:00:00 and end on January 8, 2024, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). On the weekends within this duration, players will get extra rewards in the Interception and Simulation Room.

3) Daily Bonus Reward event

This event will also begin on December 30, 2023, at 5:00:00 and end on January 8, 2024, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). It will bring a lineup of daily missions, and completing them will yield many rewards.

