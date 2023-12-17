One Punch Man World - Release date, pre-registration steps, and rewards

One Punch Man World is an upcoming multiplayer action RPG title developed by T3 Studio, a subsidiary of Perfect World. It is based on the anime series of the same name and features iconic characters and stories from the source material. Players can collect Saitama, Genos, and other fan-favorite heroes to fight against various villains from the source material in the city of Z.

The developers uploaded an official trailer announcing the launch date, showcasing various characters in action, including Saitama, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, and Puri-Puri Prisoner. This article provides details on the release date of One Punch Man World, steps to pre-register, and pre-registration milestone rewards.

When will One Punch Man World be released?

One Punch Man World will be released globally on January 31, 2024, on iOS, Android, and PC devices, supporting cross-platform play and progression. The RPG game will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese language support.

Some fans had the opportunity to experience the game ahead of its global release by participating in the closed beta test titled Serious Test. Perfect World opened the beta servers for testers on October 16, 2023, and closed on October 26, 2023.

While awaiting the global release, fans can pre-register for the title and win freebies upon launch. Pre-registration is available for Android, Apple, and PC gamers. The steps to pre-register and details of rewards are provided below.

Pre-registration steps and rewards

Pre-registration rewards for One Punch Man (Image via Perfect World)

Here are the steps to pre-register for One Punch Man World:

Android and iOS

Open the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS devices.

Type One Punch Man World in the search bar and hit enter.

Click on the title’s icon to open the game’s page.

To complete the pre-registration process, tap the Pre-register on the Play Store and Pre-order button on the App Store.

PC

Visit the title’s official website at https://www.onepunchmanworld.com/

Scroll to reveal the Pre-registration page and tap the Pre-register for Windows button.

button. This opens the pre-registration dialog box.

Enter your email address into the box and select your region.

Agree to the Privacy Policy and hit the Pre-register Now button to pre-register.

Listed below are the pre-registration rewards and their respective milestones in this RPG title:

500K pre-registrations: 50 Intel and 60 World Silver

50 Intel and 60 World Silver 1 million pre-registrations: 100 Intel, 80 World Silver

100 Intel, 80 World Silver 1.5 million pre-registrations: 120 Intel, 120 World Silver, 2 Disclosure Privilege, 1 Namecard Background

120 Intel, 120 World Silver, 2 Disclosure Privilege, 1 Namecard Background 2 million pre-registrations: 50 Intel, 140 World Silver, 3 Disclosure Privilege, and 1 Random SR Impression Arms

50 Intel, 140 World Silver, 3 Disclosure Privilege, and 1 Random SR Impression Arms 3 million pre-registrations: 180 Intel, 140 Silver, 4 Disclosure Privilege, and 1 SR character

That covers the One Punch Man World release date, pre-registration guide, and rewards. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated on more news and guides.