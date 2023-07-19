One Punch Man World, based on the anime and manga series One Punch Man, is currently under development by Perfect World. Crunchyroll Games will publish it for Android, iOS, and PCs, supporting cross-play and progression. The publisher uploaded a trailer video on the Official YouTube channel, Crunchyroll Collection, announcing pre-registration for the title.

The One Punch Man World trailer gives a sneak peek at the gameplay, character powers, and its open-world feature. Players can play the series' legendary fights in the anime's location. This article provides detailed information about this upcoming action title and how to register.

Steps to Pre-register for One Punch Man World

Pre-registration page for One Punch Man World. (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

You can pre-register for One Punch Man World by visiting the title's official website. The pre-registration is open only on Windows PC currently limited to the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, the Nordics, and Latin America.

Android and iOS users must wait until the official announcement from developers. The title can be expected to release for mobile devices later in 2023. However, Fans on PC can pre-register for the title by following the below-listed steps:

Visit the title's official website at https://www.onepunchmanworld.com/ After a short animation, the Pre-Register button appears on a blue plate. Click it to open a dialog box. Type your email address into the box, select your country, and Hit the Pre-Register button.

That's it. You are officially pre-registered to the title and will receive the game's latest information in your mailbox. As of this writing, there is no pre-registration reward, and developers have yet to announce the official release date for this game.

About One Punch Man World

One Punch Man World will be an open-world action RPG title. (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

It is an upcoming open-world anime action RPG title for mobile devices and PC. Players can play as the bored but strongest superhero, Saitama, whose one punch is enough to kill any opponent. The title will also allow playing as Genos, the cyborg who wants to learn from Saitama to become as powerful as him.

In addition, fans can step in the shoes of side characters such as Speed-O-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Puri Puri Prisoner, Atomic Samurai, Golden Ball, and Lightning Max. Gamers can pick up side quests, missions and replay the anime's first-season story in this title.

While venturing into the open world of Z-city, one can interact with NPCs, play minigames, engage in raids, and more. It will be a multiplayer title with an intricate battle system requiring players to perform perfectly timed dodge, unleash skill combos, and use ultimates to knock down enemies. Each character will also have new abilities unique to the title.