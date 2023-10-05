How to sign up for One Punch Man World closed beta test: Release date and more

Perfect World has announced a One Punch Man World closed beta test called Serious Test. You can sign up for it and explore the Z City ahead of the game's release. As its name suggests, this cross-platform AAA title is based on the One Punch Man franchise, where you can play as Saitama, Genos, Speed-O-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, and other characters from the series.

The closed beta test welcomes a limited number of participants. It supports only English and Thai languages.

When will One Punch Man World closed beta test be released?

The One Punch Man World closed beta test will start on October 16, 2023, and the servers will remain open until October 26, 2023, at 3:59 GMT+2.

Perfect World will recruit testers via a survey form available until October 11 at 8:00 GMT+2. The closed test is only available on PC and Android devices.

Follow these steps to sign up for the Serious Test of this AAA game:

Open any internet browser on your PC or Android device.

Visit the title’s official sign-up website at got.cr/cbt-signup.

Hit the Next button to open the survey form.

You will have to answer questions about your gaming preferences, the One Punch Man franchise, and personal information such as age, gender, and more.

Provide your email address so that the developer can contact you regarding the test.

Type out the email ID that you use for the Google Play Store.

Hit Submit to complete the survey form.

It’s worth noting that the One Punch Man World closed beta test only welcomes a limited number of participants, so filling out the form will not guarantee you a spot. Perfect World will start sending emails to all selected participants, along with the activation code, on October 13.

About One Punch Man World

One Punch Man World is a 3D multiplayer action title for mobile and PC devices with cross-platform play and progression. It features characters based on the One Punch Man franchise. You can relive iconic scenes from the anime and engage in epic fights against Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, and other villains from the series.

The game offers a variety of modes, including co-op, story, and more. You can also go to the Hero Association and take on missions to save the city. Alternatively, you can engage in side quests, visit the in-game arcade center to play mini-games, or shop at the supermarket with Saitama during sales.