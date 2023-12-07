One Punch Man chapter 198: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have highly anticipated One Punch Man chapter 198 since the previous chapter was released. Fans of the manga were previously able to look up the original webcomic by ONE to find out what would happen next in the series. However, Mangaka Yusuke Murata has introduced new plotlines. Hence, it has become difficult to predict what events will occur in the manga next.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight Flashy Flash at their rendezvous location. However, their fight was later interrupted by the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tennin, who wanted to kill Flashy Flash. Sonic, wanting to defeat Flash himself, joined hands with him to defeat the Tennin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 198?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash may defeat the Tennin in One Punch Man chapter 198

Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash had joined hands in the previous chapter to defeat the Tennin. While the Tennin members are powerful, the chances of Sonic and Flash losing the fight are pretty low. Even the original webcomic saw Sonic and Flash winning the fight. Thus, the two ninjas may win the battle against the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Fans should remember that Sonic and Flash were friends in the past, and it was Sonic who helped Flash train. Thus, fans can expect great synergy between the two characters while fighting the Tennin.

Blast and Saitama may visit The Great One in One Punch Man chapter 198

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Flashy Flash received the invitation letter from Sonic to rendezvous with The Great One, he asked Blast to visit the founder of the ninja village instead of him as he had another task. Blast readily agreed, and so did Saitama, who joined Blast to visit the founder of the ninja village. Since then, fans haven't seen what the two heroes are up to.

If the manga does break away from the fight in the forest, there is a good chance that it will focus on Blast and Saitama, who may reach their destination in One Punch Man chapter 198. Such a development might showcase Saitama and Blast's interaction. In addition, it may also feature the long-awaited reunion between Blast and The Great One.

The Great One might make his first appearance in One Punch Man chapter 198

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Great One's appearance has been hinted at in the manga for some time now. Previously, it was revealed that he had woken up from his coma and wanted to kill Flashy Flash and Blast. Following that, the manga revealed how The Great One was once called Empty Void and was Blast's partner in finding the cubes.

Hence, his first appearance has been hinted at for some time now. Therefore, there is a chance that the upcoming chapter may focus on him and his goals as the ninja village's founder. In addition, fans may finally get a clear look at his appearance.

