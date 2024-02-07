One Punch Man Chapter 201: Empty Void's powers get revealed as God's influence on Flash gets hinted

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 201, fans got to see Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight Empty Void together. The manga chapter also hinted at Empty Void's powers to learn about one's biggest fear. However, the biggest revelation was a strange flashback-like scene hinting at God's influence on Flashy Flash.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash telling the Heavenly Ninja Party members about the ninja village and how it was created to find suitable minions for God. Nevertheless, the Tennin did not care for it as they had willingly offered themselves to The Great One. Right after, The Great One appeared before them after consuming the blood and entrails of his subordinates.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 201: God tries to make a deal with Flashy Flash

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 201 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 201 opened with The Great One confronting Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Sonic seemingly remembered him from the time in the ninja village. Meanwhile, Flashy Flash chose to refer to The Great One by his original name "Empty Void." Upon hearing that name, Empty Void was certain that Flash had come in contact with his former partner Blast.

Right after, Flash began attacking Empty Void. In the meantime, the manga revealed that the blood and entrails fans saw Empty Void consuming in the previous chapter were just an illusion. As per Flash, Empty Void was a "genjutsu" user, meaning that he knew how to read and manipulate minds. Upon learning this, Sonic joined Flash in fighting Empty Void.

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man chapter 201 (Image via Shueisha)

However, Empty Void had some other plans as he picked out a mysterious cube from inside his mouth. As Flash and Sonic were confused about the monster's next move, Empty Void chose to fight against Flash as he considered Sonic to be far weaker. As Flash fought him, he kept his eyes shut to avoid any illusionary techniques.

That's when Empty Void decided to read Flash's deepest fears and projected them onto him. First, he forced Flash to see a vision of Saitama punching him. Just as the thought scared him, Empty Void further manipulated him by making him see a vision of Sonic's decapitated head. During this opening, Empty Void used the cube on Flashy Flash.

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 201 (Image via Shueisha)

Sonic tried to stop Empty Void, however, the monster used the cube on him as well. Upon using it, Empty Void realized that Sonic had already been turned into a monster.

One Punch Man Chapter 201 then switched to a strange flashback-like scene. Flash and Sonic had made a promise to run away from the village together and create their own village. However, as fans would know, they did not get to make that dream come true.

God trying to influence Flashy Flash (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, the strange flashback-like scene saw a young Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in the planned spot for their new village. Flash had just woken up and was led to believe that he was seeing a dream all this time. However, the manga then revealed that the sequence was initiated by God as he was trying to make a deal with Flashy Flash. With that, the manga chapter ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans will have to wait until the next chapter to see whether Flashy Flash will get influenced by God's powers or would someone arrive to help him out in time.