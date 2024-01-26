One Punch Man chapter 201: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been anticipating the arrival of One Punch Man chapter 201 since the release of the manga's previous issue. With the Heavenly Ninja Party defeated, The Great One finally made his appearance. This means viewers can expect Flash and Sonic to fight him in a two-on-one fight.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash unveil the truth behind the ninja village and how the facility was created to produce minions for God. However, soon after, it was revealed that the Tennin had offered themselves to The Great One. With that, The Great One appeared in front of Flash and Sonic after he consumed Tennins' blood and entrails.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 201: Expected release date explored

The Great One as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 201 is expected to be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga series follows a biweekly release schedule. Since the previous chapter was released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, fans can expect the next one to be released two weeks later. However, the manga creator could take a break due to his busy schedule around his new animation studio.

Thus, there is a small possibility that One Punch Man Chapter 201 may get delayed until February 22, 2024. That said, no such announcements have been made so far.

Nevertheless, fans need not worry about the release schedule, as One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata is known for sharing any possible changes to the release schedule through his X (formerly Twitter) account, @NEBU_KURO. Thus, fans may want to keep an eye on the X account.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 201

Speed-o'- Sonic and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 201 will first be made available to read in Japanese on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. The chapter gets released at midnight sharp on the release dates in Japan. Unfortunately, there is no option to switch languages on the website. Hence, most international fans may have to wait for fan translations to emerge online.

VIZ Media does provide the official translations for the manga series. However, they usually get released nearly a week after the original version gets released. One can read the officially translated chapters on the Shonen Jump mobile application or VIZ Media's website.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 200

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 200, titled Blessed, saw Flashy Flash spare the Heavely Ninja Party members as he wanted to reveal the truth about the ninja village to them. According to him, the ninja village was a place to produce minions for the God. This meant that the people who were considered failures were killed. That's when one of the members revealed that they had offered themselves to be sacrificed.

Right after, blood and entrails from the Tennins' bodies started to accumulate, forming a sphere. The Great One emerged from within this sphere and consumed the blood and entrails, revealing himself.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 201

Speed-o'- Sonic and as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 201 will most likely see Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash fight the ninja village founder, The Great One. While fans were expecting Blast and Saitama to confront him, the founder happened to appear in the forest, leaving Sonic and Flash surprised.

Elsewhere, Blast and Saitama may learn about The Great One's location and head over to fight him.