How does the One Punch Man World gacha system work?

One Punch Man World gacha can help you collect your favorite characters from Saitama's world as you prepare to begin your journey in the 3D-action RPG title. Developer T3 Studios’ highly anticipated title, launched on January 31, 2024, is based on the animanga, and you will need to spend in-game currency to acquire crucial items.

This article will guide you through the different aspects of the One Punch Man World gacha system to help acquire different characters and other items.

A complete guide to the One Punch Man World gacha system

Here is a complete guide to the new gacha system of OPM World (Image via T3 Studio)

One Punch Man World's gacha system incorporates a “Pity System” to make sure you achieve higher-rarity characters or items after a certain number of pulls.

There are three different rarities: SSR, SR, and R. Each of these has a specific Drop Rate, with the highest rarity (SSR) class having the lowest rates and the lowest rarity (R) class having the highest.

One Punch Man World: Beginner’s Collection Banner

Beginners Collection Banner in One Punch Man World (Image via T3 Studio)

The Beginner’s Collection Banner is where you perform gacha pulls for reroll. You are guaranteed to get an SSR class with the 40th pull. In this collection, you can pull both heroes and Impression Arms as soon as you unlock the system.

You can perform up to 10 pulls for free in the Beginner’s Collection Banner, and can refresh the results 10 times if you are not satisfied. While you can refresh the 10 drawing results infinitely, the pulls after the first 10 refreshes will cost you World Silver (in-game currency). Do note that you are guaranteed an SSR character every four refreshes.

One Punch Man World Limited Collection Banner

This is a time-limited Banner in One Punch Man World gacha system (Image via T3 Studio)

The Limited Collection Banner is time-limited in One Punch Man World. You can only draw once every day from it, and each will cost you World Silver or Tickets. A single draw will cost you one Ticket or 260 World Silver, while a x10 pull will cost you 10 Tickets or 2600 World Silver.

The Limited Collection Banner in One Punch Man World guarantees one SR or higher class item every 10 draws. Every 90 draws, on the other hand, guarantee an SSR class item.

This is a featured Banner in One Punch Man World gacha system that guarantees SSR characters within 90 draws. The Drop Rate for SSR items is 0.6%, but the probability of getting one with this Banner is 1.6%.

Besides, when you get an SSR character by drawing, there is a 50% chance that you will get an UP character. However, if the SSR character you get from drawing is not a UP character, your next SSR character obtained by drawing will surely be one.

One Punch Man World Exclusive Impression Banner

The Exclusive Impression Banner in the title (Image via T3 Studio)

The Exclusive Impression Banner represents the second Rate Up Banner. It allows you to get the signature Impression Arms of the characters, and you are allowed to summon it only once a day. You will need the Tickets to World Silver to draw from this Banner. Each draw will cost you one Ticket or 260 World Silver, and 10 draws will cost you 10 Tickets or 2600 World Silver.

Just like the Limited Collection Banner, this one also guarantees an SR or higher-class item for 10 draws. It also guarantees SSR-quality items or higher for every 90 draws. You will get a 50% chance of getting an UP character for every 90 summons. If you don’t get one within the first 90 summons, the second one will definitely net you one.

One Punch Man World Hall of Everything Banner

This is the standard Banner in the One Punch Man World gacha system (Image via T3 Studio)

This is the standard Banner for One Punch Man World. This gives you a chance to get different permanent SSR characters and Impression Arms. You can also summon from it using the World Silver or the Disclosure Privileges (Tickets), and there is no daily limit on pulling.

Every 10 draws in this Banner in One Punch Man World gacha system also guarantee you an SR or higher item. Every 90 draws also guarantee an SSR or higher-quality item. However, in this case, every time you reach 90 draws, you will get an SSR item; this means it doesn’t have to be an SSR character, it can also be an Impression Arm.

What is the Pity System in One Punch Man World?

The Pity System in One Punch Man World becomes important once you reach 90 summons in a Banner. Each Banner guarantees an SSR item, Impression Arms or character for each 90 pulls, as that is the Pity for SSR items.

Besides, the Pity for SR items is 10, so you will surely get one SR item for every 10 pulls from each Banner.

The SR Pity for Beginner’s Collection Banner is 10, which is the same as all the other Banners, while the SSR Pity is 40. The SSR Pity for all the other Banners explained here is 90.

It is evident that the limited-time Banners from the One Punch Man World gacha are much better for getting the SSR characters than the Hall of Everything Banner. However, the overall Banner system has been thoughtfully designed to cater to different aspects of the title.

If you are a fan of One Punch Man, follow Sportskeeda's anime section to stay updated with news, manga and anime recaps, predictions, and more related content.