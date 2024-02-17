Best One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build

The community has been immensely excited about a perfect One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build since the launch of the time-limited Terrible Tornado banner in the 3D-action RPG title. Tatsumaki is an Assault type character with high ATK, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG. So these are some crucial aspects to remember while building this character.

However, the One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build will not depend solely on these stats. This article will explain all the different aspects for better understanding.

Things to consider before a One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build

The Basic Character Skills shows why Crit Rate, ATK Bonus, and Crit DMG will be crucial when building this character (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Tatsumaki is a great character for Composure Reduction, among other aspects. However, her Interrupt Ability is not the best stat you can hope for. While you must consider these aspects while aiming for the perfect One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build, there are others you should look at.

Terrible Tornado’s first potential lets her levitate in the Telekinetic Liberation State, which, when in effect, will enhance your DMG bonus to 18%. However, with her second potential, the unit can get an additional 0.4% ATK bonus for every 1% Character Panel Crit rate. So, focusing on enhancing her Crit Rate in the build can help enhance her performance.

Tatsumaki’s third potential applies 13 points of the Telekinesis Mark for every Accurate Dodge. The fourth potential adds +2 to Affix: Mind Reader level limit, which is essentially the Crit DMG bonus. Her fifth potential can be stacked up to three times. With this potential, Each use of the Telekinetic Tornado increases the DMG by 10%. This is the biggest damage-dealing move of the character after her ultimate.

Her SSR Exclusive Quality (Sharp Eye) is also a Crit Rate-related stat, and it increases Affix: Penetrating Eye Level Limit to +2. Finally, the sixth potential of the character increases the number of Telekinetic Spears generated by circle Detonation from four to eight.

So the importance of focusing on her ATK, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, Composure Reduction, and other stats for a perfect One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado Build is evident.

Impression Arms for One Punch Man Terrible Tornado build

One Punch Man World content creator Payneblade suggests the right Impression Arms for Tatsumaki (Image via YouTube/Payneblade)

The Impression Arms for the best One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build is the exclusive SSR Terrible Tornado Impression Arm. It increases the base damage of both Telekinetic Spear and Telekinetic Tornado by 10%. This skill page also helps her to grant all allies immunity to Paralysis, Burning, and Coma for 40 seconds.

However, when you know about the gacha rate for SSR items in One Punch Man World, this may cost you a lot of money. So, you can always opt for the SR Terrible Tornado Impression Arms. This increases the Crit Rate of all skills in the Telekinetic Liberation State by 16%. It also applies Encouragement to the character and two allies for 60 seconds, increasing the ATK Bonus by 24% and Assault ATK by 60%.

Therefore, the SR Impression Arms can be a perfect choice for the One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado builds when you want to save pulls for future banners, like the latest Saitama Dreamworld-focused banner.

Ultimate Memory and Will guide for One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build

Now that you understand the optimal Impression Arms and know the areas you need to focus on in the build, here is a Memory and Will guide for the One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build.

Piece of Cake is a crucial Memory stat for Tatsumaki Terrible Tornado SSR unit (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

First, get Piece of Cake and upgrade it to at least Level 2 if you cannot reach Level 3 currently. In Level 2, the Optimal Distance of the Terrible Tornado gains a 15% DMG bonus. This will help you get the Yellow Crosshair and let you deal massive damage over both shorter and longer distances.

You should try to get Blatan Strike, which can help you with a +8% Crit Rate at Level 1. It can increase to +20% at Level 2. Since Crit Rate is a crucial aspect of this unit, Blatant Strike can be a top choice for you. However, note that you will only get the Crit Rate increase when hitting the enemy from the front.

Range of Truth is another great Affix for the One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build. It enhances the Crit Rate at the same rate as Blatant Strike. However, the rate in this case only increases when a remote attack triggers Optimal Distance.

Penetrating Eye is another amazing Affix as it increases the Crit Rate to +75% at Level 6. Impassioned can vastly increase ATK Bonus and ATK as you upgrade it to different levels.

Another amazing Affix for the One Punch Man World Terrible Torbnado build is Mind Reader, as it increases Crit DMG to +45%, which suits Tatsumaki’s gameplay aspects better.

Apart from these, you can use Ride the Wave, Raid – Sovereign, and Might of Spear, among other Affix, for a good One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build.

The Terrible Tornado banner will be live until February 21, 2024. You can check out other game-related articles for more news, guides, updates, and more.

