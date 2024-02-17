Best One Punch Man World Saitama build guide

The One Punch Man World Saitama build has recently become incredibly crucial after T3 Studio introduced a regular banner that includes an SSR Saitama Dreamworld character, among others. The fact that this is the first Saitama variant arriving in the anime/manga-inspired 3D-action RPG title has excited the community even more.

After the official X account posted a video guiding players to the optimal way of using the skills and combos of this latest champion, this article brings the best One Punch Man World Saitama build to help you win more.

Best One Punch man World Saitama build: Attack combination

The SSR Saitama Dreamworld is a Rate-up character that you can easily pull from the latest banner currently live in One Punch Man World.

The character has some effective skills. However, dodge is probably the champion's most powerful attack. The normal attacks of Saitama Dreamworld change after dodging, and attack severity increases immensely. Therefore, you need to understand his attack combinations before entering the One Punch Man World Saitama build guide.

You may use Dodge before going for the Normal Attack, Whack. By dodging and assaulting again after the first Normal Attack – Whack combo, Saitama can perform a swing punch.

Use the dodge after the second normal attack for an impressive combo (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Additionally, by dodging and attacking again after the second Normal Attack – Whack combo, Saitama will perform a combination of kicks to inflict more damage on the enemies. To enable a chain, the Saitama Dreamworld variant can dodge in between Special Attacks.

By holding the Normal Attack – Whack button after dodging, you can perform a hook punch to send the enemy into the air. While in that position, you can either continue badgering with your Normal Attacks for more damage, or you can dash back to the ground by dodging again, depending on your health.

Saitama Dreamworld’s Comet Punch skill catches the enemy between a series of punches, dealing damage. However, after dodging, this skill will transform into a special attack as well, kicking the enemy into the air and dishing out additional damage by performing a powerful air combo.

The Flying Kick skill helps Saitama jump toward the enemy while performing a chopping kick. Use this skill after dodging, and you will leap into the air, crashing down on the enemy.

Remember that all of Saitama’s attacks will generate Hot Blooded Points. Once this reaches the maximum level, Saitama will enter the Hot Blooded State by using the Hot Blooded Resonance skill.

In this state, the Hot Blooded meter will gradually decrease while Stamina Recovery Speed and other crucial aspects will increase tremendously. Press the skill button again to unleash an All Out Strike.

Once enough Hot Blood Point is acquired, Saitama will launch a special skill attack (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

The main goal for a powerful One Punch Man World Saitama build is to increase the Hot Blooded Points as soon as possible.

A powerful One Punch man World Saitama build guide

Here is the complete glass cannon build for Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

You can easily understand from the skill analysis that the main power of the character comes from the perfect execution of dodge and normal attacks or skills, and how fast he can earn Hot Blooded Points.

Firstly, use the Impassioned and upgrade it to level seven for the best results in the One Punch Man World Saitama build.

Utilize Utmost Yearning from the Mechanism menu, which can help you accumulate Hot Blood 20% faster at level one. While it can also aid you in getting further benefits, like an increased DMG bonus after using dodge in higher levels, our main goal is to increase Hot Blooded points faster. So having it at least at level one will get the job done.

Once done, you can use Resolute Attack from the Attack tab. Resolute Attack can go up to level eight, which can increase the ATK Bonus to 125%. However, you can only move it up to level four for Saitama Dreamworld, which will enhance the ATK Bonus up to 75%.

Now, use the Raid – Sovereign for an enhanced glass canon build for the character. Upgrade it to level four for +45% ATK Bonus and +360 ATK. You can use another Raid – Biological Mutation in the build to enhance your damage-dealing capabilities further.

You can utilize Acute Insight and upgrade it to level two to greatly increase the judgment time of accurate dodge to avoid enemy attacks successfully.

Finally, for the Sub Stats, you can use two ATK of three and six pieces and an HP of six pieces to increase your survivability for this One Punch Man World Saitama build.

This build focuses on the character’s strengths to help you increase your damage-dealing capabilities. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related news, updates, and guides.

