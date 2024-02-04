One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner schedule, characters, and more

The first One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner is currently live in the title, and the community is immensely excited about it. A new top-tier character and her Impression Arms are also available with the Terrible Tornado time-limited banner. So, now is the time to gather your favorite character from Saitama’s universe and start off strong in the 3D-action RPG (role-playing game) title.

This article brings a complete guide to the latest One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner, all its characters, and more.

One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner schedule

Per the official X post from February 2, 2024, the top-tier character taking the title by storm is none other than the fan-favorite Tatsumaki, an S-tier hero in the series and one of the champions of Saitama’s world.

In a recent tweet from the official page of the title, the One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner arrived in the title on February 3, 2024, and will last until February 21, 2024.

The limited banner will require either Tickets or World Silver. Each draw will cost one Ticket or 260 World Silver, and every x10 Draws will cost 2600 World Silver or 10 Tickets. You can only draw eight times every day.

Every 10 Draws from this banner guarantees SR or higher-quality items, while every 60 Draws will guarantee one SSR or higher-quality item.

Tatsumaki skills in One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner

In another post, the official X page has also announced the powers that the One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado limited banner champion, Tatsumaki, will have. Here is a complete breakdown of Tatsumaki's skills.

Core Mechanism

Terrible Tornado can apply the Telekinesis Mark on enemies with Tatsumaki's attacks. It triggers Telekinesis Liberation State and enhances her [Normal Attacks] and skills. It also helps in unleashing Telekinetic Tornado.

Her attacks are considered to be at Optimal Distance when the target is within the yellow crosshairs. At this distance some of Tatsumaki's attacks will gain enhancement.

Normal Attack

Tatsumaki attacks enemies constantly and applies her Telekinesis Mark. Her damage increases with every Accurate Shooting.

Gravity Bombardment

Tatsumaki uses Gravity Bombardment for her first skill where she strikes the target enemies while applying the Telekinesis Mark.

Black Hole

She can plunge a Black Hole into the target location, bringing the enemies together. It then blasts continuously, dealing DMG to enemies and applying a Telekinesis Mark.

Detonation

Detonation is another amazing skill that is only available when the target is afflicted with Telekinesis Mark to the maximum. It detonates the target while gaining Telekinesis Spear. When this spear is available, her skill gets replaced with [Terrible Moment], which enters the Telekinesis Liberation State, enhancing [Normal Attacks] and skills.

Pursuit Skill

When the enemy’s composure is cleared, you can tap the Chase button to pursue enemies who are damaged by the broken Composure.

Ultimate

When Tatsumaki’s Ultimate skill is maxed out, you can activate the skill to deal immense DMG to the enemy while increasing the DMG dealt by the allies.

The One Punch Man Terrible Tornado limited banner presents one of the most formidable SSR-tier champions in the title. Follow us for all the crucial game-related updates. Feel free to check out this article for more information on the complete gacha system in the title.

