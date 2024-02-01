How to reroll in One Punch Man World

It is possible to reroll in One Punch Man World like other gacha games. Since the gacha system randomly drops in-game items, rerolling is a widely used method by players to get the in-game items of their choice. This newly released title for PC and Mobile by Perfect World features the in-game gacha system called Character Draw to obtain new characters and Impression Arms.

Based on the One Punch Man anime series, it features characters and the story from the source material. You can also explore various cities, take side quests, and visit iconic locations from the anime in this newly-released One Punch Man game.

With that said, this article provides a step-by-step guide to reroll in One Punch Man World.

A step-by-step guide to reroll in One Punch Man World

You can create a guest account for rerolls in One Punch Man World (Image via Crunchyroll Games, LLC)

Rerolling once in this gacha title takes approximately 20 minutes. You must complete the tutorial and the second stage of the first chapter to unlock the in-game gacha system.

Then, follow the steps listed below to reroll in One Punch Man World:

Install the app and log in with a guest account.

Complete the tutorial stages, which see you fighting against the Subterranean King as Saitama in his dreams.

Unlock the in-game gacha system, Character Draw , by clearing Joint Action 1-2.

, by clearing Joint Action 1-2. You will accumulate some Normal Draw Tickets and World Silver.

Pull using the tickets and silver on the Regular Draw Banner .

. Bind your guest account to Gmail or other applicable platforms if you get the desired characters.; otherwise, repeat the process.

Instantly create a new one from the User Center in One Punch Man World (Image via Crunchyroll Games, LLC)

You can delete the current guest account and create a new one instantly from the in-game feature in One Punch Man World. Follow the steps listed:

Enter the Transcend or Main menu by clicking its button (Phone icon) at the top left corner.

or Main menu by clicking its button (Phone icon) at the top left corner. Click the Settings button at the right side of the screen to enter the settings menu.

button at the right side of the screen to enter the settings menu. Open the User Center by clicking its button on the top right.

by clicking its button on the top right. You will see Bind , Legal Terms , Help , Other Settings , and New Guest Account buttons in the User Center's dialog box.

, , , , and buttons in the User Center's dialog box. Tap the New Guest Account button, opening a dialog box.

button, opening a dialog box. Type OK in the Please Input “OK” box and click Create .

box and click . You will lose all current game progress and have a new guest account.

Current banners to reroll in One Punch Man World

An in-game screenshot of the Regular Draw banner in One Punch Man World (Image via Crunchyroll Games, LLC)

You can obtain Impression Arms and characters from the in-game gacha system in three rarities, from the highest SSR and SR to the lowest R. Impression Arms are in-game items that grant various buff skills to the characters when equipped.

As of launch, Perfect World has launched two banners featuring One Punch Man characters and Impression Arms: Regular Draw and Beginner's Collection. You can use either to perform a reroll in One Punch Man World; however, the Starter Selection Draw banner requires using 260 World Gold (the premium in-game currency) to summon once. The currency can only be obtained by purchasing at the in-app store as of the time of this writing.

The Regular Draw banner requires using Normal Draw Tickets to summon. Alternatively, you can use 260 World Silver to summon once or 2600 for 10-pulls. SSR characters and Impression Arms drop rate is 0.3% each; SR is 2.55% each on the Regular Draw banner. Every 10 draws guarantees an SR or higher rarity item, and 60 guarantees an SSR.