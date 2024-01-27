How to pre-download One Punch Man World? System requirements, file size, and more

Saitama is coming to the mobile gaming world, and you can pre-download One Punch Man World easily ahead of its launch. The free-to-play, 3D action title is based on the popular anime series (One Punch Man) and has promised to introduce plenty of popular characters from the series in the title over time.

As the release date of the highly anticipated T3 Studio title approaches, prepare to collect your favorite heroes to fight the malicious villains from the anime. This article provides all the crucial details you need to know about One Punch Man World ahead of its launch.

How to pre-download One Punch Man World?

You can Pre-download the title from the Google Play Store on your Android devices once the pre-download opens. (Image via Perfect World)

T3 Studio released the official live-action trailer for One Punch Man World in mid-December 2023. Having revealed the release date to be January 31, 2024, the gaming community has been on their toes ever since.

As the release date of the title draws near, follow the instructions below to pre-download One Punch Man World on your device.

For Android/iOS:

Step 1: Launch the digital storefront of your device (Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS).

Step 2: Search for the title in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the pre-register button (Google Play Store) or pre-order button (App Store) to pre-download One Punch Man World.

Although you can pre-register now, do note that the pre-download process begins on January 31, 2024, at 00:00 PST (-8 hrs UTC).

You can pre-register for One Punch Man World on your PC by visiting the official website of the title. Click on the "pre-register for Windows" button to do so. However, since the pre-downloading has yet to start and the developer hasn't confirmed any step-by-step pre-downloading guide for the PC version, this article hasn't mentioned anything regarding it.

Pre-download One Punch Man World: System requirement

The free-to-play action RPG will be available on both mobile and PC devices. If you are preparing to pre-download One Punch Man World, here are the system requirements for different devices:

For PC

You need to have a Windows 7 SP164-bit operating system or above.

The processor should be of Intel Core i5 or equivalent.

Must have at least 8GB RAM.

Use an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1060 3GB or equivalent.

You will also need DirectX version 11.

For Android

Your phone must have 64GB memory or above.

RAM should be 3GB or above.

A Snapdragon 660, Helio X25, Kirin 950, Exynos 8890, or above processor with 64-bit architectures will run the title perfectly.

The system version must be Android 7 or above.

For iOS

iPhone 8P, iPhone X or above.

An iPad with Apple A11 and above.

System version iOS12 or above.

Do note that the title is not yet available for Apple Mac.

Even if you register to pre-download One Punch Man World, you will still have to wait until the server opens on January 31, 2024, at 17:00 PST (-8 hrs UTC). Follow Sportskeeda for all the game-related updates and more.