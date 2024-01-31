One Punch Man: What makes Blast so strong? His powers, explained

One Punch Man is a series that is character-heavy, and this gives the story a lot of variety, especially when it comes to motivations, abilities, and even character designs. One of the best examples of this is the character of Blast, who made his debut in the most recent arcs. He is someone with a lot of different connections to several mysteries in the story at the moment.

Blast made a very strong first impression as he is the highest-ranked S-Class hero in One Punch Man. Furthermore, a lot of people assume that he must be extremely strong, especially considering his research involving the entity of God and what this could represent in the grand scheme of things in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Punch Man series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how strong Blast is in One Punch Man

Considering that Blast is the highest-ranked S-Class hero in the One Punch Man series, that should be a clear giveaway of how strong he is. Furthermore, he has also been shown to be capable of traveling across dimensions, has been involved in the search for God, and was the one who saved Tatsumaki when she was held prisoner as a child.

Blast has a lot of superhuman strength, which makes sense considering his role as - in theory - the best hero in the entire Association. As mentioned earlier, he also has the ability to create portals and travel across dimensions, which is something that has allowed him to gain knowledge (and perhaps power) from a lot of different realities.

Furthermore, it has also been shown in the story that Blast can manipulate gravity, which can be an extremely dangerous tool in combat. However, it is worth pointing out that the full scale of Blast's power and combat abilities haven't been shown yet, thereby making it difficult to gauge how high he ranks in the power scaling side of things.

Blast's role in the story

Blast in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There are a lot of mysteries surrounding the One Punch Man series at the moment and the character of Blast is pretty much involved with the vast majority of them. This is one of the many reasons fans want to see a lot more of him, and it seems that everything is hinting at Blast being one of the most prominent characters in the coming storylines in the manga.

One of the most interesting plot points that ONE and Yusuke Murata are going to have to explore is Blast's connection with the other dimensions, as it has been shown that he has traveled across several realities. This can be a very interesting element to consider as it can be connected to the concept of God and the role that is playing across the story.

Final thoughts

Blast is one of the strongest characters in One Punch Man but the full scale of his power has not been shown in the series thus far. He has superhuman strength, he can travel across dimensions, and can manipulate gravity, although he hasn't fought enough in the series for his full potential to be revealed yet.