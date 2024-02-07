One Punch Man World complete skill analysis

The developer, Perfect World, has posted an introduction video of Golden Ball in One Punch Man World. Being among the most adored champions in the anime, this introductory video has the community buzzing. Therefore, you should learn everything you can to put a foot ahead of the curve while trying this incredible champion in the game.

Golden Ball in One Punch Man World is a ranged attacker with a fantastic skill set. Read on to explore different aspects of the champion.

One Punch Man Golden Ball: A complete introduction

One Punch Man World is a popular 3D-action RPG gacha title. You can pull different top-tier heroes by using their gacha system. However, this article entirely focuses on the skillset of one of these top-tier heroes called Golden Ball in One Punch Man World.

Core Mechanism

Golden Ball has a unique Core Mechanism where his Normal Attack can be charged to gain Aim Levels. This will change the other effects of the champion. The Golden Ball champion can inflict immense damage by gathering and using the Golden Crosshair.

His attacks are considered Accurate Shooting when the target appears in the yellow crosshair. In such cases, some attacks will be enhanced.

Normal Attack

With his normal attack, Golden Ball fires multiple slashes to inflict Golden Crosshair. Tap and hold the Normal Attack button, and it will deliver a charged fire that has increased DMG based on the level of charge.

After every three charged fires, you will be enhanced for six seconds. During this, you will launch Accurate Shooting regardless of the distance. This can deal extra DMG.

Golden Shot

Golden Ball can use this skin only after a Normal Attack, a Charged Normal Attack, a Dodge, or a Rain of Gold move. It fires multiple bullets at the target, and the higher the Aim Level, the more bullets get shot towards the enemy.

If the Golden Crosshair is applied, Accurate Shooting will deal extra DMG.

Rain of Gold

Golden Ball dodges in the designated direction and fires a lot of bullets continuously to inflict damage and apply Golden Crosshair.

Golden Flash

With this skill, he consumes all the stacks of Golden Crosshair on the target, inflicting damage. The more stacks, the greater the inflicted damage.

Dodge/Defense

This is a defensive skill of Golden Ball in One Punch Man World. He shifts quickly to dodge the enemy attacks. This dodging will cause your aim level to drop. However, the charged Normal Attacks can start changing at this level.

Pursuit Skill

This is one of Golden Ball’s two ultimate skills. When the enemy’s composure is cleared, you can tap on the chase button to chase the enemies who are already in Broken Composure.

Ultimate

When the ultimate is maxed out, you can click on the ultimate to deal immense DMG to the enemy and increase the DMG that the entire team deals.

Keep attacking the enemies with Normal Attacks to charge up the Core Mechanism and bring Golden Crosshair for more damage. Then, use the Golden Shot skill after every Normal Attack, Charged Normal Attack, or Dodge for extra damage. Once you are ready, use the other skills and the ultimate skills to finish things off with Golden Ball.

