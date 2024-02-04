All One Punch Man World codes (February 2024)

The developers at Perfect World have offered some One Punch Man World codes that grant free in-game items upon redemption. These redeemable codes will significantly help players, especially F2P ones, to get in-game items for free. You can get World Silver, Draw Tickets, Credit, and more upon redemption, which would otherwise require constant grinding or purchasing at the in-app store.

The code redemption process is also a cakewalk and takes up no more than a few minutes. That said, this article lists all active codes for February 2024 and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

List of One Punch Man World codes: Get Silver, Normal Draw Tickets, and more for free on February 2024

Tap the Settings button and click the Gift Code button to open the code redemption dialog box. (Image via Perfect World)

Crunchyroll published One Punch Man World for the United States (US), A Plus Japan for European (EU) regions, and Perfect World for South East Asia (SEA). Therefore, the codes are also different for each and work only on their corresponding servers. Additionally, some codes are also exclusively redeemable on PC.

With that in mind, here is the list of all active One Punch Man World codes for each version:

For PC version only Redeem Code Rewards PLAYOPMWPC 1 Normal Draw Ticket and 100 Silver

For Perfect World version (SEA) Redeem Codes Rewards OPMW888 10 Silver and 1000 Credit OPMWOB 10 Silver and 20 Energy OPMWSEA 10 Silver and 1000 Credit OPMW2024 5000 Credit and 5 Level 1 EXP card

Note: Currently, there are no active codes for the Crunchyroll version.

The codes are time-limited and expire after certain days; redeem them immediately to claim all applicable freebies. Moreover, you can redeem any particular code only once per One Punch Man World account.

A list of expired codes in One Punch Man World

As of writing, there aren't any expired codes in One Punch Man World.

How to get more One Punch Man World codes

The developers offered a redeem code for PC on the title's official X. (Image via X)

The developers release One Punch Man World codes on the title’s official X, Facebook, and Discord servers. The developers post them on various occasions; for instance, they offered the PC code with the debut of Terrible Tornado’s banner. Players are advised to keep tabs on the title’s social media regularly or follow Sportskeeda to get updated codes when the developers release them.

How to redeem One Punch Man World codes?

Type the code into the box and hit Confirm. (Image via Perfect World)

You can redeem One Punch Man World in-game with a few simple steps. The process is the same for PC and Mobile devices. Here are the steps that will help you get freebies from One Punch Man World codes:

Install One Punch Man World on your devices.

on your devices. Launch the game and log in to your server.

Tap the Transcendent button (phone icon) at the top left of the screen to open the main menu.

at the top left of the screen to open the main menu. Click the Settings button at the right side of the screen to open the settings menu.

button at the right side of the screen to open the settings menu. You will see a Gift Code button next to the Unstuck button on the top right side. Tap on it to open the redemption code dialog box.

button next to the Unstuck button on the top right side. Tap on it to open the redemption code dialog box. Enter any active code from the above list into the Please enter the gift code box and hit Confirm.

box and hit Confirm. Go to your in-game mailbox and claim all rewards.

Note that the in-game mailbox feature unlocks after clearing Joint Action 1-2 of the story mode.

That covers our guide for One Punch Man World codes and the redemption process. Interested players can check out our One Punch Man World tier list for an easy in-game journey.